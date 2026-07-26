Arsenal transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - July 26

By Ben Knapton | 26 Jul 2026 06:46

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Arsenal transfer news blog on Sunday, July 26!

With our live social feed, you will be kept informed of all the latest done deals and rumours from the Emirates Stadium, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Today's Arsenal transfer headlines:

Arsenal transfer news today: What's happening on July 26?

The most significant development of the past 24 hours is the emergence of Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior as a genuine target for Arsenal, who have reportedly approved the Brazilian's prospective arrival at all levels.

The 26-year-old is in the final year of his contract at the Bernabeu, where he scored 22 goals in all tournaments last season, and new Madrid manager Jose Mourinho faces a decision over whether to sell this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing in 2027.

No club-to-club contact has been made yet, but Arsenal's interest is real and could develop into something serious if Real and Vinicius fail to agree fresh terms.

The Bruno Guimaraes saga is reaching a critical point, with Fabrizio Romano confirming Arsenal have a full personal terms agreement in place and a £70m official bid imminent, the third offer after previous attempts at £55m and £65m were both knocked back.

The Julian Alvarez pursuit is alive but stalled on price, with Arsenal having agreed terms personally with the Argentina striker but unwilling to meet Atletico Madrid's valuation of over £100m, stopping short at approximately £90m.

Further back, Sol Campbell 2.0 may be in the works, as Arsenal have been named as surprise suitors for Tottenham captain Cristian Romero alongside Chelsea and Inter Milan.