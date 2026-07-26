Chelsea transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - July 26

By Ben Knapton | 26 Jul 2026 07:06

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Chelsea transfer news blog on Sunday, July 26!

Now that the Morgan Rogers drama has died down, Xabi Alonso is focusing on the other end of the field, where both incomings and outgoings could dominate the Stamford Bridge transfer talk in the coming hours.

Today's Chelsea transfer headlines:

Chelsea transfer news today: What's happening on July 26?

The dominant Blues story in recent hours is the near-complete signing of Maxence Lacroix, with Chelsea having agreed a £52m fee with Crystal Palace and the France international understood to have completed his medical on Friday ahead of signing a contract until June 2032.

Lacroix impressed since signing for Palace from Wolfsburg in an £18m deal in 2024, making 98 Premier League appearances for the Eagles in addition to picking up the FA Cup, Community Shield and Conference League, a haul that also earned him a spot in France's World Cup 2026 squad.

Lacroix may not be the only defender to make the switch to Stamford Bridge from a London rival, as the Blues are understood to have emerged as shock suitors for wantaway Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero, but Arsenal are also in the mix for a Sol Campbell transfer repeat.

Either Lacroix or Romero could fill the boots of Trevoh Chalobah, whom Como remain determined to bring to Serie A and are refusing to give up on a deal, in spite of a meeting on Saturday not bearing fruit in terms of an agreement.

A transfer would see the 27-year-old end a 19-year association with Chelsea, where he has made 151 first-team appearances, to join Cesc Fabregas's side ahead of their first Champions League campaign.

Separately, agent Jorge Mendes has purportedly offered winger Pedro Neto to Saudi side Al-Hilal, amid concerns over whether a switch to Alonso's preferred 3-4-2-1 shape could impact his playing time.