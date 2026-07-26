Preview: Famalicao vs Crystal Palace - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 27 Jul 2026 00:22

Crystal Palace will continue their Como Cup friendly campaign with a showdown against Primeira Liga side Famalicao at Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Famalicenses are unbeaten in pre-season so far, while the Eagles are looking to bounce back from defeat under their new manager.

Match preview

Carlos Carvalhal's Famalicao narrowly missed out on qualifying for European football in 2025-26, finishing just three points shy of fifth-placed Braga in the Portuguese top flight.

Looking to push on, the Famalicenses have enjoyed a strong run during their preparatory friendlies, including a 1-0 win over Tondela on Saturday.

That victory extended Carvalhal's side's undefeated streak to five matches - a stretch that features a commendable three wins alongside goalless stalemates with Arouca and Penafiel earlier this month.

Adding to Famalicao's confidence ahead of Tuesday's friendly is the club's defensive record, which has seen them impressively keep five consecutive clean sheets prior to kick off.

That being said, while the Portuguese team have scored seven goals in pre-season so far, five of those were against their own Under-23s, and it remains to be seen whether they can muster the strength to break Palace down.

© Iconsport / Paul Terry, Sportimage

Meanwhile, Palace are still getting to grips with the demands of new manager Pierre Sage, and this second fixture of Tuesday evening will give the boss a chance to take a look at his squad in more detail.

The Eagles were shockingly beaten 3-0 by League One Bromley on Saturday, and while results are largely insignificant in pre-season, everyone at the club will be hoping to avoid a repeat of that dire performance.

To that end, Sage is sure to demand the kind of showing that led to his team demolishing Swindon Town 5-1 on July 18, a game that saw Eddie Nketiah bag a first-half brace, before Matheus Franca netted a second-period hat-trick.

Given that Tuesday's Como Cup matches are just 45 minutes apiece, the Londoners may benefit from the fact that their forwards have proven capable of taking control of a match in just one half.

Additionally, Palace have not been able to keep a clean sheet in pre-season so far - despite playing against lower-tier opposition in both friendly outings - but Famalicao's well-documented attacking struggles could see Sage's side change that in midweek.

Famalicao friendlies form:

W

W

W

D

D

W

Crystal Palace friendlies form:

W

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Paul Terry, Sportimage, Alamy Live News

Palace will lock horns with Ligue 1 opponents Lens before this match, and they could start a weaker XI for this second friendly as a result.

Midfielder Cheick Doucoure and striker Eddie Nketiah returned from long-term injuries this summer, and if they start against Lens, then they are likely to be rested for this second fixture.

With that in mind, expect to see Matheus Franca lead the line, supported up top by Joel Drakes-Thomas and Jesuran Rak-Sakyi.

As for Famalicao, this match is their first of the evening, and they could name a strong lineup to start the Como Cup.

Twenty-year-old Umar Abubakar may start at the tip of the Famalicenses' attack, backed up by a trio of Gil Dias, Gustavo Sa and Sorriso.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Leo Realpe may be joined by Finn van Breemen at the heart of Carvalhal's defence, flanked by full-backs Rodrigo Pinheiro and Leny Meyer.

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, Realpe, Van Breemen, Meyer; Van de Looi, De Amorim; Gil Dias, Sa, Sorriso; Abubakar

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; King, Jemide, Canvot; Cardines, Devenny, Ozoh, Sosa; Drakes-Thomas, Franca, Ray-Sakyi

We say: Famalicao 1-2 Crystal Palace

Famalicao have not conceded so far during pre-season, but they have also struggled to find the back of the net this summer.

Palace have proven lacklustre defensively in their friendlies, but the Premier League side could have enough to overcome their opponents in a narrow victory.