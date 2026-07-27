Preview: Shamrock Rovers vs Ararat-Armenia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 27 Jul 2026 01:37

Irish title holders Shamrock Rovers will be fighting for their Champions League survival on Tuesday, when they welcome Ararat-Armenia to Tallaght Stadium for the second leg of their second qualifying round tie.

The Hoops have a mountain to climb in order to reach the third round, and the visitors will do everything they can to hold out.

Match preview

Stephen Bradley's Shamrock have it all to do once again after a disappointing 2-0 defeat in the first leg of this tie, but their recent record suggests they could pull off a remarkable turnaround.

The Hoops reached the second round thanks to a 5-3 aggregate win over Floriana, and while that triumph sounds strong on paper, the truth is that the Irish giants were downed 2-0 in the opening leg.

Bradley's side responded with a 5-1 demolition at Tallaght on July 14, recovering the tie and progressing beyond the Maltese club in emphatic fashion.

While Ararat-Armenia represent tougher opposition than Floriana, fans and players alike will be optimistic considering they are in the same situation once again - two goals down ahead of the home fixture.

Adding to that sense of hope is the fact that Rovers have won five of their last six home games, and three of their last four competitive outings in Tallaght by a margin of two or more goals.

© Imago / IMAGO / CTK Photo

Meanwhile, Tulipa's Ararat-Armenia have a solid lead to defend, and the circumstances surrounding this week's clash mirror their own path to the second qualifying round.

The Armenian side found the back of the net twice in the second half last Tuesday, courtesy of an effort from striker Sandro Lima five minutes after the interval, as well as an 80th-minute strike from midfielder Zidane Banjaqui.

That 2-0 triumph in the first leg at home was a repeat of their 2-0 victory over Riga FC on July 7, a first-round tie from which Tulipa's men emerged 4-3 aggregate winners.

Fans of the visitors will be wary considering their team were beaten 3-2 in the away second leg against Riga, knowing that such a poor defensive display could be disastrous on Tuesday.

To make matters worse, Ararat-Armenia saw the tie levelled within 25 minutes that day, conceding two early goals, though the more positive amongst the travelling support would highlight that the defeat was their only one on the road since March.

Shamrock Rovers Champions League form:

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Shamrock Rovers form (all competitions):

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Ararat-Armenia Champions League form:

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Ararat-Armenia form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Asatur Yesayants, Sportsfile

Rovers will be without a number of attacking players this week, including versatile wide man Daniel Grant and 17-year-old midfielder Victor Ozhianvuna, both of whom are recovering from muscle injuries.

Strikers Daniel Mandroiu and Rory Gaffney are also working their way back from respective long-term knee and ankle injuries, though neither is ready to feature just yet.

In their absence, Aaron Greene and Graham Burke should be on hand to lead the line in a strike partnership, supported from out wide by wing-backs Tunmise Sobowale and Adam Brennan.

As for Ararat-Armenia, they are likely to start a front three featuring Sandro Lima at centre-forward, flanked by Artur Serobyan and Zhirayr Shaghoyan.

Elsewhere, Karen Muradyan is set to be joined by Alwyn Tera and Hugo Oliveira in the centre of the park on Tuesday.

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:

McGinty; Grace, Lopes, O'Sullivan; Sobowale, Watts, Healy, Byrne, Brennan; Greene, Burke

Ararat-Armenia possible starting lineup:

Joao Bravim; Hovhannisyan, Wilson Valdez, Junior Julio, Pereira; Alwyn, Muradyan, Oliveira; Serobyan, Sandro Lima, Shaghoyan

We say: Shamrock Rovers 3-1 (4-3 pens) Ararat-Armenia

Shamrock have been in this position once already this month, and came out on top in style thanks to a show stopping second leg in Tallaght.

Repeating the feat will be no easy task, but considering that Ararat-Armenia lost their away leg in the first round - conceding three goals in the process - a narrow triumph for the Irish champions on penalties is feasible.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.