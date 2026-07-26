Yan Diomande to Real Madrid 'done' as Arsenal handed major transfer boost

By Ben Knapton | 26 Jul 2026 16:10

Real Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

The Ivory Coast international's future has been one of the dominant talking points of the summer, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and PSG all expressing an interest.

PSG were formerly at the head of the queue for Diomande, who expressed a preference to represent the European champions, but a deal never materialised.

Instead, Real Madrid accelerated their interest in the 19-year-old and tabled a first offer of £85.3m - around €100m - which was swiftly rejected.

However, Los Blancos soon came back with an offer topping the €100m mark, and according to talkSPORT, Diomande will now be moving to the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid reach 'agreement in principle' for Yan Diomande

© Iconsport / Kyle Rodden, Cal Sport Media, Sipa USA

Journalist Ben Jacobs reports that an agreement in principle has been reached between the two clubs, while Alex Crook claims that the transfer is 'done'.

The winger had already agreed terms on a five-year deal with Real Madrid, where he will join Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Bernardo Silva and Marc Cucurella as their fifth summer signing.

Diomande will leave RB Leipzig following just one season in Germany, during which he set the Bundesliga alight with 21 goal involvements from 33 matches, 12 of his own and nine assists.

The 2006-born attacker then helped Ivory Coast reach the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup, providing one assist in a group-stage win over Curacao before his side lost to Norway in the last 32.

Real Madrid's agreement for Diomande comes as devastating news to Liverpool, who had earmarked the Ivorian as a possible Mohamed Salah successor but failed to strike an agreement with Leipzig.

The Reds have now been dealt two transfer setbacks in a matter of hours, following reports that PSG are demanding a British-record fee for Bradley Barcola.

Arsenal handed huge boost as Real Madrid agree Yan Diomande deal

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid have won the race for Diomande at a time when Vinicius Junior is facing an increasingly uncertain future in the Spanish capital.

The Brazil international recently entered the last 12 months of his contract with Los Blancos, and his situation has caught the attention of Arsenal, who are reliably reported to be exploring a deal for Vinicius.

The 26-year-old's priority is still to find a breakthrough with Real Madrid, with talks scheduled for the end of the month, but Los Blancos now have a ready-made successor if negotiations fail to bear fruit.

Diomande was largely deployed on the right for Leipzig last season, but the versatile teenager is capable of performing on the left-wing too, allowing all of Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, Franco Mastantuono and Rodrygo - when he returns from an ACL injury - to compete for minutes on the right.