Aston Villa transfer news: Juventus manager talks up intention to sign Emiliano Martinez

By Darren Plant | 26 Jul 2026 13:39

Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti has claimed that goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez wants to leave Aston Villa.

On the back of Argentina losing the World Cup final, Martinez has openly acknowledged that he is considering his international future.

However, the 33-year-old's club future is also up in the air, a consequence of known interest from Juventus.

An Aston Villa chief has already insisted that the veteran stopper will be remaining in the West Midlands.

© Imago / Sportimage

Spalletti makes Martinez claim

That appears to have left Juventus as outsiders to secure a deal for Martinez at a time when they are in the market for a new goalkeeper.

Nevertheless, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Spalletti has claimed that Martinez is ready to push for an exit.

He said: "Emi Martínez is a player who wants to move this summer, and we’re looking for competition”.

"We’ve already got two goalkeepers at the moment."

© Imago / Photogamma

Will Spalletti claim help Martinez chase?

While Villa have been linked with potential replacements for Martinez, they have already seen major changes made to Unai Emery's squad for 2026-27.

That is unlikely to help Juventus or any other club in their efforts to agree a fee with the Premier League club.

Reports have previously indicated that Juventus are yet to get close to meeting Villa's valuation for the player.

There will be less chance of Villa officials being prepared to consider a compromise having heard the comments of Spalletti.

Martinez also still has three years left on his contract.