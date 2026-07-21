Aston Villa news: Argentina star Emiliano Martinez makes major claim on future

By Darren Plant | 21 Jul 2026 16:09

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has suggested that he is considering international retirement.

On Sunday evening, the 33-year-old was between the sticks for the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

However, the South American giants failed to defend the Jules Rimet trophy that they lifted in 2022, deservedly going down by a 1-0 scoreline in New Jersey.

Martinez will now spend three weeks away from football at a time when his club future remains very much up in the air.

That is despite a member of Aston Villa's hierarchy insisting that the veteran stopper will not be sold this summer.

© Imago / Photogamma

Martinez makes Argentina revelation

In a post on social media, Martinez has reflected on Argentina's defeat to Spain and their tournament in general.

Included was a reference to his future, with Martinez contemplating whether it is "time to step aside" after winning 67 caps.

He said: "I dreamt we'd win it again, I dreamt of bringing it back to Argentina and making history once more.

"The truth is, the pain is hard to explain. There are many things to reflect on and how to move forward, and if it's time to step aside.

"I'm so sorry, I truly tried my best to help my country and my teammates."

© Iconsport / William Volcov / Brazil Photo Press / Alamy

Should Martinez end Argentina career?

Head coach Lionel Scaloni has already alluded to the fact that Argentina are reaching the end of an era, with Lionel Messi now 39 and six other members of their World Cup squad 32 years of age or older.

That may convince Martinez that now is the right time to walk away from international duty, with fellow thirty-somethings Juan Musso and Geronimo Rulli waiting in the wings.

If Martinez does not see Argentina winning the 2028 Copa America or 2030 World Cup, it would make sense to go out at this point of his career.