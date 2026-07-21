Preview: Malisheva vs Hibernian - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 21 Jul 2026 16:27 , Last updated: 21 Jul 2026 17:11

Malisheva and Hibernian will go head-to-head at Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri on Thursday afternoon in the first leg of their Conference League second qualifying round tie.

The hosts defeated KF Vllaznia 6-2 on aggregate in the first qualifying round, while the visitors enter the competition at this stage.

Match preview

Malisheva have consistently competed for a place in the league phase of the Conference League in recent seasons, having featured in the qualifying rounds in 2024-25, 2025-26 and 2026-27.

Malisheva won their first-ever Conference League game in July 2024, beating Buducnost Podgorica 1-0 in the first leg of their first qualifying round tie, but a 3-0 defeat in the second leg sealed their elimination.

They were once again eliminated in the first qualifying round in 2025-26, narrowly defeated 1-0 at home in the first leg before suffering a humiliating 8-0 second-leg defeat to Vikingur Reykjavik.

Following back-to-back first round eliminations, Thomas Brdaric - appointed in June 2026 - has already led Malisheva to their best Conference League qualifying campaign, having overcome Vllaznia 6-2 on aggregate to book their spot in the second qualifying round.

While Malisheva will be considerable underdogs against Scottish Premiership opponents Hibernian, the hosts will look to draw confidence from their home record in the Conference League, having recorded two wins and suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in their three home matches.

© Imago / Focus Images

However, Hibernian remain the overwhelming favourites to secure a victory and progress into the Conference League third qualifying round - a stage they have reached in each of their last three attempts (in 2025-26, 2023-24 and 2021-22).

Despite several deep runs in qualifying, including reaching the playoff round in 2025-26 and 2023-24, Hibernian have failed to qualify for any European competition since a first round exit in the 2005-06 UEFA Cup.

Hibernian will, therefore, be eager to finally secure their place in the league phase of the competition this season, starting by picking up a commanding victory in Thursday's first leg.

David Gray's side head into the match off the back of an encouraging pre-season, having fallen to a 1-0 loss to Shamrock Rovers in their opening friendly before bouncing back with a 5-1 win against Cliftonville FC and a 2-1 victory against Brondby.

Malisheva Conference League form:

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Hibernian form (friendlies):

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Team News

© Imago

Malisheva recorded a superb 5-0 second-leg win against Vllaznia to book their place in the second qualifying round, and Brdaric may opt to name a similar side on Thursday.

Kreshnik Uka scored two and assisted one goal in that game, and the winger should start alongside Dzemal Ibishi and Vusal Isgandarli in attack.

Meanwhile, Hibernian are dealing with an injury to Rocky Bushiri, who is anticipated to be ruled out until early August due to an Achilles tendon injury.

Loan signing Nathan Lowe scored a brace on his debut for Hibernian in their 2-1 win against Brondby last time out, and the striker could lead the line alongside Martin Boyle on Thursday.

Malisheva possible starting lineup:

Avdyli; Pira, Kryeziu, Shani, Veliu; Xhylani, Vitija, Ferati; Isgandarli, Ibishi, Uka

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; O'Hora, Hanley, Obita; Passlack, Mulligan, Chaiwa, Mayor; Wright; Lowe, Boyle

We say: Malisheva 1-3 Hibernian

Malisheva do have a strong record at home in this competition, but Hibernian are undeniably the stronger side and will be expected to leave with a comfortable first-leg victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.