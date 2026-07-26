Preview: Bromley vs Millwall - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 26 Jul 2026 14:48 , Last updated: 26 Jul 2026 14:55

Millwall are set to continue their pre-season preparation with a trip to Bromley on Tuesday evening.

The hosts compete in League One, having earned promotion from League Two last season, while the visitors remain a Championship outfit.

Match preview

Bromley were promoted as League Two champions last season and are now set to compete in the third tier of English football for the first time in their history.

Manager Andy Woodman has strengthened his squad with the permanent additions of Victor Adeboyejo, Shamal George, Jacob Mendy, Hayden Bullas, Kamil Conteh, Chase Headman and Deon Woodman.

Bromley have also signed Richard Taylor and Ethon Archer on loan, while the likes of Ashley Charles, Marcus Ifill, Grant Smith, Omar Sowunmi and Corey Whiteley have agreed contract extensions.

The Ravens have played two pre-season friendlies so far, suffering a 4-1 defeat to Championship side West Brom before beating Premier League team Crystal Palace 3-0.

Adeboyejo bagged a brace against Palace, while Nicke Kabamba also got on the scoresheet and the two strikers will be looking to continue their good form.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Millwall, meanwhile, narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season after finishing third in the Championship.

Alex Neil's side were then beaten 2-0 on aggregate in the playoff semi-finals by Hull City, who went on to beat Middlesbrough 1-0 in the final.

Millwall will be looking to mount another promotion bid this season and have strengthened their squad with the additions of Mathis Servais, Tairyk Arconte, Elkan Baggott, Mark Sykes and Jenson Metcalfe.

The Lions have suffered defeats to Andorra, Gillingham and Stevenage in pre-season so far and picked up a sole victory over Eldense.

However, results are not important at this stage and Millwall's main focus will be ensuring their players are match-fit and ready to go when the Championship season starts in August.

Bromley form (all competitions):

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Millwall form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Adeboyejo has scored three goals in two pre-season games for his new club and is likely to lead the line against Millwall.

Fellow new signings Mendy and Archer are also set to start, although wholesale changes are expected as the game goes on.

Millwall are likely to be without striker Mihailo Ivanovic due to a foot injury, with the club keen to give him as much time to recover before the start of the season.

As a result, Josh Coburn and new signing Arconte could start up front against Bromley.

Bromley possible starting lineup:

Smith; Woodman, Hedman, Mendy; Thompson, Charles, Archer, Hondermarck, Patten; Pinnock, Adeboyejo

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Jensen; Grant, Cooper, Baggott; Metcalfe, Cundle, Sykes, Lamptey, Servais; Coburn, Arconte

We say: Bromley 1-2 Millwall

Pre-season friendlies are always difficult to predict as they lack the jeopardy of competitive fixtures, but Millwall are the stronger team on paper and we are backing them to pick up the win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.