Preview: Barrow vs Bromley - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 26 Mar 2026 12:33

Fighting at opposite ends of the fourth-tier rankings, Barrow and Bromley clash at SO Legal Stadium in League Two on Saturday as the business end of the season approaches.

The Bluebirds' winless run continued with a sobering defeat at Grimsby Town last time out, whilst the Ravens picked up yet another narrow success in their quest for automatic promotion.

Match preview

Promoted from the National League as winners during the 2019-20 season, Barrow are in danger of seeing their six-year stay in League Two come to an end this spring, with Saturday's hosts scraping for their lives at the bottom of the division.

The Bluebirds' winless streak in the fourth tier extended to an alarming eight matches (D2 L6) last weekend, when the strugglers suffered their joint-heaviest defeat of 2025-26, losing 5-0 at playoff hopefuls Grimsby.

Winning just one of their 15 fourth-tier clashes since New Year's Day, Barrow are deep in the relegation mire and currently occupy 24th spot in the League Two standings, two points behind Newport County in the relative safety of 22nd position.

Providing a slice of optimism for the Bluebirds before Saturday, their sole victory of 2026 to date arrived at SO Legal Stadium on February 14, when a second strike of the term from centre-back Niall Canavan sealed maximum points at the expense of Colchester United.

Taking the reins at the National League-bound outfit in the middle of March, veteran midfielder Sam Foley is the sixth person to manage Barrow in 2026, with the 39-year-old collecting just one point from his opening three matches in the dugout.

© Imago

Only navigating their maiden adventures in League Two and the EFL Cup in 2024 following playoff success in the National League, Bromley are now steamrolling towards their first-ever feature in League One next season.

The seemingly-unstoppable Ravens are currently in the midst of a 21-game unbeaten run in the fourth tier stretching back to November, including a recent three-game winning streak against Bristol Rovers, Newport and Colchester.

Looking to complete a fourth straight month unbeaten at this level, Bromley are sitting at the very summit of the League Two rankings ahead of this weekend's trip to lowly Barrow, nine points ahead of Notts County in fourth spot.

With all four of the Ravens' losses in the fourth tier this campaign occuring on the road, Andy Woodman's troops are unbeaten across 20 matches at the Copperjax Community Stadium, where they next play against Shrewsbury Town on April 7.

A living legend at Bromley, influential attacker Michael Cheek has scored 148 goals in 322 appearances for the club since arriving in July 2019, with the 34-year-old his side's top goalscorer in 2025-26, boasting 16 League Two strikes.

Barrow League Two form:

L D L D L L

Bromley League Two form:

W D D W W W

Team News

Barrow are set to make a few changes to the XI which started the heavy defeat at Grimsby, with Elliot Newby likely to drop out of proceedings.

Former Birmingham City winger Connor Mahoney played the second half last time out and could earn a start this weekend.

Confident in his own abilities, player-manager Foley subbed himself on for the final 15 minutes at Grimsby last Saturday.

Despite keeping three straight clean sheets, Bromley could make an alteration in defence, with Jesse Debrah forced off after 10 minutes versus Colchester.

As a result, Omar Sowunmi might require a new partner at centre-back, where 25-year-old Zech Medley could be deployed.

Barrow possible starting lineup:

Stanway; Jackson, MacDonald, Canavan, Anderson; Gordon, Williams, McCann, Mahoney; Earling, Rose

Bromley possible starting lineup:

Smith; Ifill, Sowunmi, Medley, Odutayo; Charles, Whitely, Dinanga, Hondermarck, Pinnock; Kabamba

We say: Barrow 0-2 Bromley

Hoping to halt their winless run at the eight-match mark, Barrow have their work cut out against the in-form league leaders.

Bromley are cantering towards a first-ever appearance in League One and should be too strong for the Bluebirds on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.