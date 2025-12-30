Preview: Barrow vs Salford City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 30 Dec 2025 12:39

Barrow square off against Salford City on New Year's Day looking for the win that will further ease any lingering relegation concerns.

At a time when the home side sit in 19th position in the League Two table, Salford are fifth and just five points adrift of top spot.

Match preview

Since the dismissal of Andy Whing, Barrow have remained on a similar trajectory under caretaker manager Neil McDonald.

However, Monday's 3-1 victory at Tranmere Rovers brought some much needed relief for everyone associated with the club as they won their first league game since October 18.

Although they were reduced to 10 men when holding a 3-1 lead with 26 minutes remaining, Barrow saw out the remainder of the contest to post a victory that can surely only have a galvanising effect.

There is now a seven-point cushion over the bottom two, yet Barrow remain with one of the worst home records in the division having collected just nine points from 11 such matches.

Since September 20, their only success at Holker Street in any competition was a 2-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

As for Salford, Karl Robinson will feel that his side are building a head of steam as they are one of only two teams in the division to avoid defeat across their last six League Two matches.

A total of 14 points have been earned across that period, even though a three-match winning streak was brought to an end on Monday.

Robinson was frustrated with the goalless draw at home to Fleetwood Town, but they remain with the joint-second best home record in the division with 24 points from 12 games.

Away from the Peninsula Stadium, Salford have accumulated 16 points from 11 such fixtures, despite losing five times and winning just one of their last four.

Nevertheless, with lowly Shrewsbury Town to follow this contest, there is a clear opening for Salford to strengthen their automatic promotion bid before back-to-back games versus Swindon Town in the FA Cup and league respectively.

Barrow League Two form:

D L D L L W

Barrow form (all competitions):

L L D L L W

Salford City League Two form:

W D W W W D

Salford City form (all competitions):

W D W W W D

Team News

© Imago

Barrow will have to make two changes to their backline with goalkeeper Ben Winterbottom suffering a shoulder injury against Tranmere, while Niall Canavan was sent off.

Wyll Stanway will return between the sticks and Lewis Shipley should be introduced as a straight alternative in the back three.

Barring any fitness issues, Josh Gordon should remain in the final third despite his 55th-minute withdrawal last time out.

Meanwhile, Robinson could hand Fabio Borini just his second league start as a replacement for Cole Stockton.

The rest of the team may stay the same unless Robinson wishes to freshen up his side, Josh Austerfield an obvious option in central defence or midfield.

Barrow possible starting lineup:

Stanway; Williams, Raglan, Shipley; Whitfield, Harper, McCann, Jackson; Smith, Fletcher; Gordon

Salford City possible starting lineup:

Young; Turton, Oluwo, Cooper; Grant; Longelo, Butcher, N'Mai, Garbutt; Stockton, Udoh

We say: Barrow 1-2 Salford City

While Barrow are on a high after finally ending their winless streak, they are facing one of the in-form teams in the division. Taking both factors into consideration, we are backing the visitors to come through in a hard-fought contest that may be decided during the closing stages.

