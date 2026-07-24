Barcelona transfer news: Frenkie de Jong forces La Liga side to 'consider' 2026 World Cup finalist

By Seye Omidiora | 24 Jul 2026 02:11 , Last updated: 24 Jul 2026 02:15

Barcelona have been dealt a significant injury blow ahead of the new season following confirmation that midfielder Frenkie de Jong has suffered a knee ligament tear.

The 29-year-old Dutch international sustained a torn medial collateral ligament in his right knee during the World Cup in North America.

Medical examinations conducted by the Spanish champions confirmed that while surgery is not required immediately, the midfielder faces a lengthy period on the sidelines.

De Jong's injury setback has reportedly annoyed Barcelona, leading the Netherlands international to respond.

De Jong sets record straight over commitment allegations

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

The former Ajax star addressed growing speculation regarding his commitment to the club after reports suggested he prioritised national team duty over his fitness.

De Jong clarified that Dutch medical staff initially diagnosed the issue as minor, assuring him that playing through the pain would not cause further structural damage.

"It's difficult for me to see people questioning my relationship and commitment to the club because of false reports," De Jong said via ESPN.

"During the World Cup, I injured my knee. After the first assessments, the doctors told me it was a small injury and that it wouldn't get worse if I continued playing.

"The only challenge was playing with some pain, but throughout my career I have done that whenever I could contribute to the team, both for my club and my country.

"Further examinations [in Barcelona later] showed that the injury was more serious than initially determined. Thankfully, at this stage there is no need for surgery, and I am now fully focused on my recovery and returning to the pitch as soon as possible."

Although Hansi Flick has ample cover in central areas, with Pedri, Gavi and Marc Casado capable of stepping into the engine room alongside versatile options like Eric Garcia and Fermin Lopez, the Blaugrana have been linked with a 2026 World Cup finalist.

Barca 'add' WC 2026 champion to shortlist

© Iconsport / SPI

According to Transfermarkt, Rodri has now been added to Barcelona's list of summer transfer targets.

The World Cup 2026 Golden Ball winner has previously been reported as keen on a switch to Real Madrid, but a transfer has yet to materialise.

Still, it will be interesting to see whether the Manchester City star will consider a switch to the Catalan side if they were to make an attempt to sign the 30-year-old.

Any transfer deal would also require Barcelona's finances to be healthy enough to get the deal over the line, as the club's much-talked-about challenges are widely known.