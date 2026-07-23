Preview: Galway United vs Waterford United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 24 Jul 2026 00:58

Fighting for survival in the Irish Premier Division, a revitalised Waterford United will travel to face Galway United at Pearse Stadium on Saturday.

The Tribesmen are looking for their third consecutive win, while the Blues could make it four victories from five games this weekend.

Match preview

John Caulfield's Galway lost just one of their five league outings between late April and mid-May, but they come into this clash in poor form having tasted defeat in four of their most recent seven.

That stretch also includes just two wins, though the Tribesmen were able to beat Sligo Rovers 3-2 last time out in the top flight, and followed that up with a 4-0 FAI Cup triumph over Crumlin United on July 17.

However, that victory against Sligo required a 93rd-minute winner from Matty Wolfe after Caulfield's side were pegged back to 2-2 late on, an aspect made more concerning by the fact that the Bit O' Red had earlier been reduced to 10 men.

Performance aside, taking all three points left Galway seventh in the Premier Division, where their tally of 27 has them six clear of their opponents in the relegation playoff spot.

Knowing that they have played at least one game fewer than every other club in the league, Saturday's visitors will be confident of maintaining their cushion over the threat of demotion, and after winning three on the bounce at home, fans will be optimistic about their team's chances, despite the Tribesmen's recent strife.

© Iconsport / James Holyoak, Alamy Live News

Waterford were stranded at the foot of the table prior to Graham Coughlan's appointment back in May, but it would be fair to say that the former Newport County manager has breathed new life into the club.

When the current boss took the reins, the Blues were stranded at the foot of the Premier Division, appearing to be doomed to relegation as they sat nine points behind Sligo after just 15 matches.

However, a mere 10 games into his tenure, Coughlan has overseen a dramatic turnaround, winning on four occasions and drawing three times so far.

Last time out in the Irish Premier Division, the Blues followed up a 3-2 victory over Dundalk and a 4-2 triumph against Derry City by holding high-flying St Patrick's Athletic to a 1-1 draw.

That commendable stalemate moved Coughlan's side one point clear of bottom-of-the-table Sligo, though their total of 21 means they remain four points behind eighth-placed Drogheda United.

Waterford come into Saturday's showdown on a four-game unbeaten streak, thanks to downing Cobh Ramblers 2-1 in the FAI Cup on July 17, and the visitors will be confident of making it five after winning back-to-back matches on the road across their last two away days.

Galway United League of Ireland Premier form:

D

L

W

L

L

W

Galway United form (all competitions):

L

W

L

L

W

W

Waterford United League of Ireland Premier form:

D

W

L

W

W

D

Waterford United form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

D

W

Team News

© Iconsport

Galway will be without right-sided striker Dara McGuinness on Saturday, as he works his way back to full fitness having been sidelined since October 2025.

In his absence, expect to see Stephen Walsh lead the line, supported in attack by a trio of David Hurley, Aaron Bolger and Edward McCarthy.

As for Waterford, they are missing midfielder Evan McLaughlin due to a leg injury, though Will Johnson and Conan Noonan should be on hand to start behind the more attack-minded Dean McMenamy in the centre of the park.

Elsewhere, left wing-back Finlay Armstrong is set to sit out this weekend with a muscle issue, so Benny Couto will operate out wide ahead of a back three featuring Kevin Long, John Mahon and Hayden Cann.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Padraig Amond and Tom Lonergan look set to start as a strike partnership, hoping to continue their strong form.

Galway United possible starting lineup:

Cunha; Koehane, Facchineri, Brouder, Devitt; Wolfe, Piesold; Hurley, Bolger, McCarthy; Walsh

Waterford United possible starting lineup:

McMullan; Long, Mahon, Cann; Houston, Johnson, Noonan, Couto; McMenamy; Lonergan, Amond

We say: Galway United 1-1 Waterford United

Galway may have been inconsistent in recent weeks, but they remain strong at home, and it would be a surprise to see them lose on Saturday.

However, Waterford have been in commendable form of late, and will likely push their hosts all the way this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.