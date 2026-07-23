Morgan Rogers, Elliot Anderson and why football transfer fees won't stop rising

By Nsidibe Akpan | 24 Jul 2026 00:13

Football's transfer market broke every record it had in 2025. The 2026 summer window, still six weeks from closing, is already building a compelling case that last year's benchmark will not survive either.

According to FIFA's Global Transfer Report, clubs spent a record $13.08bn on international transfer fees in men's football during 2025, a 52.3% increase on 2024 and 35.6% above the previous record set in 2023.

It was the first time global spending had passed the $10bn threshold, with a record 24,558 international transfers completed across the year and 1,214 clubs paying fees.

The 2026 summer window opened on June 15 for Premier League clubs. By mid-July, with the World Cup still running, the British transfer record had already been broken twice in a matter of days.

The summer that has already rewritten history

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Manchester City paid Nottingham Forest £116m for midfielder Elliot Anderson, making the 23-year-old the most expensive British player of all time. The record stood for less than a fortnight.

Chelsea subsequently agreed a £117m deal with Aston Villa for 23-year-old England forward Morgan Rogers, surpassing Anderson's fee to establish a new British record. Rogers joined Xabi Alonso's squad on a seven-year deal having contributed 14 goals and 12 assists across 55 appearances for Villa last season, earning 22 England caps along the way.

Tottenham committed over £185m on midfielders alone, paying West Ham £85m for Portugal's Mateus Fernandes before agreeing a deal worth up to £100m with Newcastle for Sandro Tonali. The Fernandes deal broke Tottenham's previous transfer record, set just 24 hours before the Tonali agreement was reached.

The three most expensive transfers of the 2026 summer window are all Premier League-to-Premier League deals. That detail alone tells the story of where the market's gravitational centre lies.

The Premier League's outsized role

© Imago

No league has reshaped the global transfer market more decisively than the Premier League, and the 2026 window reinforces that position at every level.

Premier League clubs spent more than £3bn in the 2025 summer window alone, according to Deloitte, beating the previous record of £2.4bn set in 2023 by approximately £650m and accounting for 51% of total gross spending across Europe's five major leagues.

That spending is underwritten by revenue that no other domestic competition comes close to matching. According to Deloitte's 35th Annual Review of Football Finance, the European football market reached €40.2bn in 2024/25, surpassing €40bn for the first time, with Premier League clubs generating €7.25bn — nearly double the €3.8bn produced by both La Liga and the Bundesliga.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has been among the most vocal critics, labelling the Premier League a "doped market" and warning that inflated fees risk destabilising the broader European game.

When Chelsea can raise approximately £130m from selling Marc Cucurella, Andrey Santos and Tyrique George to fund a £117m purchase of Rogers, the self-sustaining logic of Premier League spending becomes clear. Clubs sell to each other at record prices, using proceeds to fund the next record.

Why fees keep rising

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Higher revenues allow clubs to spend more. Selling clubs know it, and price accordingly.

Television rights, UEFA competition prize money, expanded formats and FIFA's Club World Cup have all pushed more money into elite football. FIFA's Global Transfer Report confirms that fees above $20m represented only 3.8% of all transfers in 2025 but accounted for nearly 50% of total spending. The concentration of money at the top is deliberate, not accidental.

Longer contracts have also shifted power firmly towards selling clubs. A player signed to a five-year deal at 21 — as Rogers was at Villa, as Fernandes was at West Ham — gives the selling club enormous leverage. West Ham were relegated from the Premier League yet held out for £85m for Fernandes. They got it.

The demand for younger players with high resale value has intensified further. Anderson is 23, Rogers is 23, Fernandes is 22, Tonali is 26. Clubs are not simply buying players — they are buying appreciating assets that can be sold again at a profit.

Financial regulation has changed the shape, not the scale

© Imago / Sportimage

UEFA's Financial Sustainability Regulations and the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules were designed to encourage discipline. They have altered how clubs structure deals, not how much they ultimately commit.

The primary tool remains amortisation: rather than booking a transfer fee as a single-year cost, clubs spread it across a player's contract for accounting purposes. Chelsea exploited this by offering players contracts of up to eight years, reducing their annual reported costs significantly. UEFA responded by capping amortisation at five years regardless of contract length, a rule the Premier League subsequently adopted.

A £117m signing on a five-year deal still appears as approximately £23m per year in club accounts. Expensive transfers remain fully achievable within the rules, and clubs have adapted accordingly.

Chelsea entered into a four-year settlement agreement with UEFA for breaching regulations and will be subject to UEFA's financial rules despite having no European football in 2026/27. They still completed the most expensive British transfer in history four days into that season.

Record revenues, persistent losses

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Rising fees have not produced healthier balance sheets across the game.

UEFA's European Club Finance and Investment report projects that European top-flight clubs will record aggregate pre-tax losses of approximately €1.1bn in 2025, despite revenues expected to exceed €30bn for the first time. Around 50% of top-division clubs are projected to report a pre-tax profit in 2025, up from 38% in 2024, but losses at the elite level remain significant.

Chelsea recorded a pre-tax loss of £355m in 2024/25, the largest annual deficit ever reported by an English club. That figure was compiled before the Rogers deal was agreed. Non-player wage costs across European clubs rose 42% between 2021 and 2024, with administrative and commercial staff salaries alone climbing 14% in 2025 according to UEFA.

A ceiling that keeps moving

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Football has consistently reset what a record transfer fee means.

The £100m transfer once seemed exceptional. Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson have already moved beyond it this summer. Sandro Tonali's deal could yet reach it too.

Deloitte's Tim Bridge has warned that the expansion of UEFA and FIFA competitions has delivered financial benefits but that an increasingly saturated market "risks prioritising short-term gain over long-term prosperity."

His analysts project that revenue growth across Europe's big five leagues will slow in 2025/26 and 2026/27, with some leagues expected to plateau or decline.

If revenue growth moderates, the pressure on clubs to sustain record transfer activity will intensify. The 2026 window still has six weeks to run. Several of this summer's biggest deals have not yet been announced. The market has shown no sign that it has found its ceiling — only that yesterday's record tends to become tomorrow's baseline.