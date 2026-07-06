Chelsea transfer news: Tyrique George completes Everton move in major cash boost for Blues

By Darren Plant | 06 Jul 2026 16:42

Chelsea have confirmed that Tyrique George has finalised a permanent transfer to Everton.

The Blues allowed the homegrown talent to spend the second half of 2025-26 on loan at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Although the 20-year-old made just one start and 10 substitute outings, Everton have been considering taking up their option of a permanent deal.

Instead of activating that clause, Everton held further talks with Chelsea to renegotiate a fee for the England Under-21 international.

George has now been confirmed as a Toffees player, with it widely reported that an £18m deal with a further £6m potentially coming in add-ons having been agreed.

He leaves Chelsea having contributed six goals and six assists from 37 appearances in all competitions.

George promises "more to come" at Everton

While George would have been frustrated by his minimal game time earlier in the year, he has high expectations for his time on Merseyside having penned a four-year contract.

He told the club's official website: "I’m so happy to sign for Everton. I loved my time here on loan last season, so as soon as I knew it was a possibility to return, that's always what I wanted.

"This is a massive club. I've seen for myself how passionate the fans are about Everton, how much it means to them – and I want to put on good performances, score goals, and create goals to make them happy."

George added: "There is a lot more to come from me and with the manager, the coaches and my teammates, I know I'm in a great place to show it.

"Everton is an environment that demands hard work from everyone, and I will give everything. To be in for the start of pre-season is something I was keen on. Now I'm really excited to get going again."

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

George sale major boost for Chelsea

Having missed out of European football for 2026-27, Chelsea are known to be under pressure to generate funds to comply with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulation in the short and long term.

Not only does George's sale bring in pure profit, Chelsea have now recouped in the region of £70m through the sales of the Englishman, Marc Cucurella and Jimmy-Jay Morgan.

That effectively covers what Chelsea have paid for Geovany Quenda and Emanuel Emegha, who were signed in 2025 but are only joining Chelsea this summer.

Recent reports have also indicated that BlueCo are bidding to generate in the region of £50m for Andrey Santos.