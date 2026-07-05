Chelsea transfer news: Fresh talks 'scheduled' for defender after opening bid rejected

By Saikat Mandal | 05 Jul 2026 16:04

Chelsea are reportedly continuing their pursuit of Rayo Vallecano defender Pep Chavarria after seeing their opening bid rejected.

The Blues are looking to sign a new left-back this summer following the departure of Marc Cucurella, who has joined Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso is targeting a defender with a similar profile and has identified Chavarria as an ideal fit for the role.

Chelsea have already signed Marco Palestra from Atalanta BC, and while the 21-year-old is capable of playing on both flanks, he is expected to be used primarily as a right-back.

Chelsea set to hold fresh talks for Pep Chavarria

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

The 28-year-old defender made 33 La Liga appearances last season, starting 29 of them, while registering one goal and two assists for Rayo.

Chavarria reportedly has a €50m (£42.99m) release clause, although the Spanish club are willing to sell him for a lower fee.

However, Chelsea's opening offer, believed to be around €9m (£7.74m), fell well short of Rayo's valuation and was immediately rejected.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are continuing to work on a deal for Chavarria, with talks ongoing after their initial bid was turned down.

Chelsea could be boosted by the fact that the defender is reportedly keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, prompting another round of talks between the clubs.

Chelsea transfer latest: Chavarria boost after Granit Xhaka blow?

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Romano claimed earlier this month that Chavarria has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea and has given the green light for the transfer.

It is now up to the two clubs to reach an agreement, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea's improved offer will be enough to satisfy Rayo.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have reportedly made it clear that they will not revisit their stance on Granit Xhaka, who has rejected a move to Stamford Bridge.