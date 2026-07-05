Chelsea transfer news: BlueCo 'agree' £24m attacker deal as sell-on clause details revealed

By Ben Knapton | 05 Jul 2026 07:50

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal to sell Tyrique George to Everton for £24m.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of the 2025-26 season on loan at the Hill Dickinson Stadium but failed to make his mark, playing just 210 minutes of Premier League football.

Only one of George's 11 top-flight appearances for the Toffees came as a starter, and the winger did not register a single goal or assist for David Moyes's side either.

George was therefore due to return to Chelsea, although he entered the last 12 months of his Stamford Bridge deal in July and was expected to be moved on before the start of the new season.

Despite his underwhelming impact last season, BBC Sport claims that George will make the move to Everton on a permanent basis after successfully renegotiating terms with Chelsea.

Tyrique George transfer details revealed as Everton strike deal with Chelsea

© Imago / Action Plus

George's loan move last season included a £25m option to buy, but the report claims that the Toffees will now pay £18m upfront with a further £6m in add-ons based on appearances and potential European qualification.

Chelsea have also agreed a 15% sell-on clause for George, who leaves Stamford Bridge after 12 years, having joined in 2014 as an Under-8s player.

Since rising through the Cobham youth ranks, the attacker has scored six goals and set up six more in 37 senior appearances for the Blues, winning the Conference League and Club World Cup in 2025.

George was formerly set to join Fulham last summer, only for a £22m deal to collapse on deadline day, while discussions were also held with Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig a year ago.

Which other players could leave Chelsea this summer?

© Iconsport / PA Images

George will become the second Chelsea player to be sold for a fee in the summer transfer window, after Marc Cucurella's surprise £47m switch to Real Madrid.

More departures from Xabi Alonso's bloated squad are expected to follow, and uncertainty lingers over the future of Enzo Fernandez, whom Real Madrid have denied any interest in.

However, new Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca is thought to be keen on reuniting with the Argentina international, whom Chelsea will demand in excess of £100m for this summer.

Fellow midfielder Andrey Santos is apparently on the chopping block too, while Cesc Fabregas's Como have taken a liking to defender Trevoh Chalobah.

Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, David Datro Fofana and Nicolas Jackson will also be allowed to move on for the right price.