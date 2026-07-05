Tottenham transfer news: Mikey Moore 'informed' of summer decision after first-team warning

By Ben Knapton | 05 Jul 2026 08:11 , Last updated: 05 Jul 2026 08:11

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly informed Mikey Moore that they intend to loan him out again for the 2026-27 campaign.

Regarded as one of the brightest prospects to emerge from the Spurs academy in recent years, Moore is back at Hotspur Way following a successful stint with Rangers last term.

Moore managed seven goals and four assists for the Scottish Premiership giants, quickly becoming a fan favourite thanks in no small part to an Old Firm goal in January's 3-1 win over Celtic.

The winger's contributions were recognised with two esteemed accolades, as he was named the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year and Rangers' Young Player of the Year for the 2025-26 campaign.

Moore - who has already played 21 times for the Lilywhites - is under contract with Tottenham until the end of the 2029-30 season, and the Spurs hierarchy have incredibly high hopes for his future.

However, he has seemingly not been deemed ready to make a consistent impact under Roberto De Zerbi, as Football Insider claims that he is set to spend the next year away from North London again.

Tottenham 'inform' Mikey Moore he will be loaned out again

© Imago

Tottenham have supposedly warned Moore that due to the prospect of attacking signings in the summer window, there is no 'clear pathway' to first-team football in the immediate future.

A second loan spell with Rangers has not been ruled out, in spite of former head coach Danny Rohl leaving for Red Bull Salzburg and being replaced by former Hearts head coach Derek McInnes.

The Gers will face competition from Bundesliga and Eredivisie clubs for Moore's signature, though the 18-year-old previously said that he would "love" to remain at Ibrox for another season.

Rohl previously hinted that Rangers could re-sign Moore in the summer transfer window, but it is not clear whether Tottenham would agree to a permanent option with any temporary exit.

Moore has registered one goal and two assists for Tottenham since making his debut against Manchester City in May 2024, when he became the youngest player to make a Premier League appearance for Spurs.

Which attackers could Tottenham sign this summer?

© Imago

Despite the injuries to Dejan Kulusevski, Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert, Moore's path to the first team is still blocked by the likes of Richarlison, Mathys Tel and Mohammed Kudus, soon to return from a serious adductor problem.

Tottenham have also been linked with a handful of notable left-wing targets, including Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi.

Liverpool's stance on selling Gakpo has now been revealed, as De Zerbi aims to add to the signings of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke, Martin Dubravka and Mateus Fernandes.