Manchester City transfer news: Latest on 'talks' for £106m World Cup star as Enzo Maresca aims to win Premier League title

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Jul 2026 23:21

There are no talks between Manchester City and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez due to the ongoing World Cup, the latest report has claimed.

With so much attention on the World cup, the appointment of Maresca as the successor to Pep Guardiola earlier this week went somewhat under the radar.

The Italian will be tasked with getting City back to the summit of the Premier League, though he will need additions in order to beat Arsenal to the title.

Chelsea midfielder Fernandez has been consistently linked with a move to the Etihad, though the Argentina star would likely cost a significant sum given the Blues signed him in January 2023 for £106m.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that after Real Madrid confirmed that they would not pursue Fernandez, Man City have also not entered into talks with the 25-year-old, though the midfielder's future will be discussed after the World Cup.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Enzo Fernandez latest: Why Rodri could block Chelsea transfer

Fernandez has shown that he can crash the penalty box and score goals, but he made his name at Benfica and in Argentina as a ranged passer from deep.

He has not had the luxury of playing in deeper areas at Stamford Bridge due to the presence of Moises Caicedo, who is at his best when playing as the deepest partner in a double pivot.

ENZO FERNANDEZ'S 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON Matches: 36 Starts: 35 Goals: 10 Assists: 4 Duels Won Percentage: 44% Accurate Passes per Game: 48.8

Fernandez may also find it difficult to showcase his immense passing ability at the Etihad due to the presence of Rodri, who is still one of the best conductors in the Premier League.

Although Rodri has been linked with a move to the likes of Real Madrid, the 30-year-old still has a year left on his contract, and he might feel it is in his interests to leave for free at the end of 2026-27 in order to entice potential suitors.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Can Enzo Maresca's midfield win Premier League title?

While it could be difficult to prize Fernandez away from Chelsea, Maresca still has a strong midfield group with him at the Etihad.

Rodri is among the best deep passers in the league, while he is also a strong duellist, and the addition of Elliot Anderson will make City's midfield more imposing physically.

With depth options like Nico Gonzalez, the Citizens should be stronger defensively next term, and they should be expected to challenge for the title once again.