Revealed: How much it will take Enzo Maresca to prise Man City target Pedro Neto away from Chelsea

Manchester City are reportedly preparing for life after Savinho, with a familiar Premier League winger emerging as their preferred replacement.

New Citizens boss Enzo Maresca is keen to add proven quality out wide as he continues reshaping City's squad.

And Chelsea star Pedro Neto has now become a player to watch before the transfer window closes.

Enzo Maresca keen on Pedro Neto reunion at Manchester City

© Imago / PA Images

According to emerging reports, City are expected to step up their interest in Neto if Savinho completes his anticipated departure this summer.

The report claims the Premier League runners-up have been planning for the Brazilian's exit for some time and view the Chelsea winger as an ideal replacement.

Maresca already knows Neto well and is believed to be a big admirer, with the Portugal international fitting the profile City want as they continue rebuilding following Pep Guardiola's departure.

How much would a move for Pedro Neto cost Man City?

© Imago / Sportimage

Chelsea are demanding around £70 million for Neto, per the report, a figure City believe represents fair value in the current market.

While that is a substantial fee for a player who endured an inconsistent campaign last season, Neto's top-flight pedigree remains a major attraction.

His pace, direct running and ability to beat defenders one-on-one are qualities that cannot easily be found, while his previous record of eight Premier League assists in 2024/25 underlines the creative threat he can provide when fully fit.

Chelsea are not actively looking to sell the Portuguese winger, but it is believed they would be willing to listen if a bid matches their valuation as they continue balancing the books under Xabi Alonso.

Ultimately, much depends on Savinho's future. If the Brazilian leaves, City are expected to move quickly, and at £70 million, Neto could become one of the marquee transfers of the final weeks of the window despite the significant financial commitment involved.