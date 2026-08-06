Bayern Munich vs. Aston Villa: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season clash

Aston Villa will continue their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Unai Emery's side will face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup next week, while Bayern have three more friendlies before taking on Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Bayern Munich vs. Aston Villa kick off?

The pre-season match will kick off at 1pm UK time on Friday.

Where is Bayern Munich vs. Aston Villa being played?

The pre-season contest between Bayern and Villa will be held at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.

Kai Tak Stadium has a capacity of 50,000.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

The pre-season clash will not be available to watch live on UK television.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via VillaTV.

Video Membership for Villa's pre-season matches is available for £30.

Highlights

Highlights of the pre-season match will be available on VillaTV.

What is at stake for Bayern Munich vs. Aston Villa?

Villa have played a lot of football this summer, taking to the field for five friendlies already, and this will represent their last game before taking on PSG in the UEFA Super Cup on August 12.

Emery's side will have another pre-season fixture after this one, though, taking on Borussia Monchengladbach on August 15, with their new Premier League campaign then beginning away to Brighton & Hove Albion on August 23.

It has been a summer of change at Villa, and it will be fascinating to see whether another top-four finish is achievable for the club in the coming season.

Bayern, meanwhile, have played three pre-season matches this summer, including a staggering 15-0 win over Rottach-Egern at the end of July.

The German champions have three more friendlies against Villa, RB Leipzig and Heidenheim before taking on Dortmund in the German Super Cup on August 22.

> Our full preview of Bayern Munich vs. Aston Villa can be viewed here