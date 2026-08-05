Preview: Bayern Munich vs Aston Villa - prediction, team news, lineups

Both wrapping up brief Asian tours, Aston Villa and Bayern Munich will meet for a pre-season friendly on Friday, when the pair convene at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium.

While the German giants are gearing up for their latest domestic title defence, Villa already have one eye on a UEFA Super Cup clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Match preview

With the new season fast approaching, Aston Villa kicked off their quick trip to Asia with a 3-1 win over Indonesia All-Stars in Jakarta, before beating Thailand's BG Pathum United by the same scoreline on Tuesday.

Once again, Unai Emery made numerous changes, continuing to prioritise match-fitness over performances as midfield fulcrum Boubacar Kamara marked his long-awaited comeback with a goal.

After lifting the Europa League trophy in May - when they also claimed fourth place in the Premier League - Emery's men are now getting ready for another demanding campaign.

Though Villa are anticipating their return to the Champions League, much has changed since the Birmingham club won their first European final for 44 years.

Key men Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers both headed for the exit after appearing at the World Cup, while Alejandro Garnacho, Joao Gomes and Swiss star Johan Manzambi have all arrived at Villa Park.

On the pitch, Villa beat nearby Walsall 5-0 before losing to Porto and Real Sociedad, then posting back-to-back victories in East Asia.

Next week, they must face down double European champions PSG in the UEFA Super Cup, so testing themselves against the might of Bayern Munich should prove ideal preparation.

© Iconsport / Harry Langer / dpa

Despite their status as one of football's biggest clubs, Bayern have come out second best when meeting Aston Villa, losing both the 1982 European Cup final and a Champions League clash at Villa Park two years ago.

Friday's contest will be much more low-key, as the Bavarian giants continue their build-up to another Bundesliga campaign.

After striding to a domestic double last term, Vincent Kompany's side recently returned to action with a surprise 2-1 defeat against Wiesbaden before thrashing amateur minnows Rottach-Egern 15-0 a few days later.

Then, they set off for a summer tour of South Korea and Hong Kong, which began with Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Jeju, as academy graduates Felipe Chavez and Bastian Assomo both got their name on the scoresheet.

With more senior stars returning after a post-World Cup holiday, there are now just two friendlies left before Bayern meet Borussia Dortmund in the Franz Beckenbauer Super Cup on August 22.

Bayern Munich pre-season form:

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Aston Villa pre-season form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Aston Villa captain John McGinn came off with a knee injury during the game against BG Pathum United, meaning he could join midfield colleagues Manzambi and Amadou Onana on the sidelines.

In better news for Emery, Kamara has finally returned to action while new boy Gomes has quickly slotted into Villa's engine room; rising star Brian Madjo is also vying to start up front, having already scored four goals this summer.

However, several World Cup players are still unavailable: Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa, Lucas Digne and Emi Martinez are not set to feature in Hong Kong.

Bayern should name a stronger XI than the young side that faced Jeju, but Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Dayot Upamecano all played in the World Cup bronze match and have been given extended leave.

Lennart Karl, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala missed Germany's dismal campaign, and the forward trio have yet to return.

After injury-hit appearances in North America, Alphonso Davies and new signing Ismael Saibari also stayed in Munich to focus on building their fitness.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Urbig; Boey, Tah, Kim, Brown; Palhinha, Kimmich; Ibrahimovic, Chavez, Diaz; Assomo

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Bizot; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Gomes, Bogarde; Guessand, Buendia, Garnacho; Madjo

We say: Bayern Munich 1-1 Aston Villa

Despite a long list of absences, Bayern are a slick machine under Kompany and can end their barren run versus Villa.

Neither side will go full gas as the new season approaches, preferring to focus on fitness and tactical aspects while avoiding any more injuries.

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