Liverpool now 'intrigued' by £34m Ibrahima Konate replacement after Andoni Iraola endorsement

Liverpool have been presented with a surprise opportunity to strengthen their defence after a Real Madrid star was made available this summer.

The Reds are continuing to assess options following Ibrahima Konate's departure to the Bernabeu.

Now, one defender could move in the other direction as Raul Asencio has emerged as a potential target for Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool consider Raul Asencio swoop

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TEAMtalk reports that intermediaries have sounded Liverpool out over a possible move for the £34m-rated centre-back after Madrid informed the Spain international he could leave.

The 23-year-old's situation has changed following Jose Mourinho's arrival, with the Portuguese coach reportedly explaining that Asencio is not viewed as a long-term part of his plans despite rating the defender highly.

The Reds are said to be 'intrigued' by the opportunity, especially as Iraola is a long-time admirer of the versatile defender, who is capable of playing both at centre-back and right-back.

However, the biggest stumbling block is the player himself.

Asencio reportedly has no desire to leave the Bernabeu and wants to fight for his place despite increased competition following Madrid's defensive rebuild.

Can Raul Asencio replace Ibrahima Konate at Anfield?

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If Liverpool could persuade him to move, then Asencio looks like an excellent, long-term fit.

Konate leaves behind a significant void in Liverpool's defence, but Asencio possesses many of the qualities required to help fill it. He is comfortable playing out from the back, athletic in one-on-one situations and capable of covering multiple defensive positions, giving Iraola valuable tactical flexibility.

The Spaniard's ability to operate at both centre-back and right-back would also provide much-needed depth after Liverpool's recent defensive injury problems, making him an attractive option for a squad competing on multiple fronts.

The boost for Liverpool is that Iraola already rates Asencio highly, meaning there would be no doubts over his suitability to the manager's system.

For now, though, the deal hinges on whether the defender changes his mind over leaving the LaLiga giants. Unless that happens, Liverpool's interest is likely to remain one to watch rather than one that quickly develops into formal negotiations.