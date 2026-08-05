Wolves transfer news: Who is Marvin Elimbi? Cesar Peixoto 'interested' in Primeira Liga defender

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly identified Gil Vicente defender Marvin Elimbi as a potential summer transfer target.

Cesar Peixoto is currently preparing to manage his first competitive game at Molineux, an EFL Cup first round tie against Port Vale on Friday.

However, the Portuguese has publicly acknowledged that more incomings and outgoings will occur, putting the delay down to the World Cup.

In Yerson Mosquera, Toti Gomes, Ladislav Krecji, Santiago Bueno and Nasser Djiga, Wolves are already well stocked for centre-backs.

Nevertheless, as per Rudy Galetti, Peixoto is interested in a reunion with a player who he coached last season.

© Iconsport / Carlos Silva/Icon Sport

Who is Marvin Elimbi?

Peixoto is said to be a big admirer of the 23-year-old, who has spent the last two seasons contracted to Gil Vicente.

A total of 42 appearances have been made in all competitions, 28 of which came in last season's Primeira Liga.

The Frenchman came through the academy system at Strasbourg without making a first-team outing.

His only experience of top-flight football is in Portugal, but he has made 33 starts in that division.

There are two years remaining on the contract of a player who cost just over £400,000 two years ago.

© Imago

Which centre-back could Wolves sell?

In theory, Mosquera, Krejci and Bueno are three Wolves central defenders who will attract interest during the closing weeks of the summer transfer window.

Wolves have already turned down an offer for Krejci, while Bueno is known to have admirers in the Premier League after an improved 2025-26 campaign.

Of the three, Uruguay international Bueno is most likely to leave, particularly when Wolves could make a profit on the £8.5m that they spent on him three years ago.

A move for Elimbi would only materialise if Wolves cash in on one of their current crop.