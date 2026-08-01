Wolves transfer news: Bid 'rejected' from Real Sociedad for key defender

By Darren Plant | 01 Aug 2026 13:08

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly turned down an offer from Real Sociedad for Ladislav Krejci.

Despite the club's board suggesting that the relegated Premier League club would be active in the transfer market, Wolves head into Saturday's friendly with Racing de Santander having made just three signings.

However, Krejci can be perceived to be a new permanent addition, a consequence of the terms that Wolves agreed with Girona when signing him on loan last summer.

Wolves ultimately finalised a £26m deal for the Czech Republic international, who is back at Molineux having made a positive impact at the World Cup.

The 27-year-old made his first appearance of pre-season earlier this week, featuring for 45 minutes in a 2-0 win over Doncaster Rovers.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Wolves reject Krejci bid

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Wolves are facing a fight to retain the services of the versatile player.

Real Sociedad are said to have sent an official bid to Wolves, only for that proposal to have been deemed too low.

There is no mention of a potential transfer fee, yet the Championship club are unlikely to cash in on Krejci unless they are able to make a profit on the deal.

He made 27 Premier League starts last season, scoring two goals, while he is seemingly earmarked to be a key player under Cesar Peixoto.

Despite interest in his signature, Krejci was used in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Racing de Santander on Saturday morning, ahead of a Molineux showdown against the same opposition later in the day.

The fact that he featured for 60 minutes indicates that Peixoto is attempting to get him up to speed for next Friday's EFL Cup first round tie against Port Vale.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Can Real Sociedad meet Wolves' Krejci demands?

In their entire history, Real Sociedad have only ever paid €20m (£17.11m) for a player on two occasions.

Unless Wolves are willing to make a financial loss on a key player, Real Sociedad would have to break their transfer record by some margin.

A return to the Europa League means that the club will be generating extra revenue this season, yet it feels unlikely that they would spend the necessary amount of money to sign Krejci.