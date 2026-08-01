Tottenham transfer news: £51m Premier League winger now 'leading' candidate as Roberto De Zerbi looks for next Spurs signing

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Aug 2026 12:36 , Last updated: 01 Aug 2026 12:36

Cody Gakpo has emerged as the leading candidate in Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of an attacker, the latest report has revealed.

The Londoners have arguably enjoyed the most productive transfer window of any team in the Premier League so far, signing a number of talented stars in midfield and defence.

Roberto De Zerbi's side could now look to make additions in attack, especially as there are serious concerns about the output of players like Mohammed Kudus and Mathys Tel.

Manchester City winger Savinho has been touted as a target, though he has only scored two Premier League goals for the Citizens in two seasons.

Journalist Paul O Keefe has claimed that Liverpool forward Gakpo is a leading contender for Spurs, who want to strengthen their options in attack

© Imago

Cody Gakpo to Spurs: Should De Zerbi sign Liverpool forward?

Gakpo is at his best when deliveries are played towards him into the box, as evidenced by his 2024-25 campaign, when he scored 18 goals in large part because of Mohamed Salah consistently sending crosses to him at the back post.

The Dutchman prefers to play on the left side of attack, though he also has considerable experience operating as a number nine, and his versatility could be key during spells when the squad are thin in attack due to injuries.

CODY GAKPO AT LIVERPOOL Matches: 180 Starts: 127 Goals: 50 Assists: 21

However, the 27-year-old only scored nine goals in 52 games last term, and he struggled to make an impact on the ball when given more responsibility.

James Maddison could be the creative spark that Spurs need to get the most out of Gakpo, though relying on him throughout 2026-27 after he missed last season due to a knee injury would be risky.

Perhaps adding a creative winger on the right would be sensible, but they would also have to be pacey considering Gakpo is not the quickest forward over short distances.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

How could Tottenham sign Cody Gakpo from Liverpool?

Spurs have already spent in excess of £200m on transfers this window, and Liverpool are unlikely to allow Gakpo to leave for a discounted price, with the winger valued by Transfermarkt at £51m.

The inflated market in the Premier League will also give the Reds enough confidence to ask for a fee significantly above the Dutchman's value, and that could make a switch to Tottenham complicated.

Perhaps Roberto De Zerbi's could tempt Liverpool into a sale by allowing them to sign Djed Spence, who they have been tentatively linked to in their search for a right-back.