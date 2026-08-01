Man City transfer news: Enzo Maresca suffers new Ayyoub Bouaddi blow despite £85.6m hope

By Ben Knapton | 01 Aug 2026 08:42

Manchester City have been dealt a new setback in their efforts to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille, whose president remains confident of keeping hold of the teenager.

Man City have been locked in talks to sign Bouaddi, who had already risen to prominence in Ligue 1 before his stock rose even further during the 2026 World Cup.

The 18-year-old started five matches as Morocco reached the quarter-finals in North America, where he shone against Brazil in particular, completing 60 passes in the group-stage draw.

In doing so, Bouaddi became the second-youngest player on record to complete 50+ passes in a World Cup game, and City had emerged as the favourites to sign him over the past fortnight.

However, Lille president Olivier Letang has now reiterated his belief that Bouaddi will remain at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy for the 2026-27 campaign, while also affirming that the midfielder himself does not wish to leave.

Lille president confident of Ayyoub Bouaddi stay amid Man City interest

© Imago

"I told you last time that I thought Ayyoub (Bouaddi) was going to stay with us, and I still stand by that," Letang said at a press conference on Friday.

"The idea remains the same: to have a competitive team. If clubs come in at the end of the transfer window for a particular position and we’re not in a position to replace the player, then we won’t go ahead with the deal.

"We’re in regular contact with Ayyoub (Bouaddi); he’s not in a hurry to leave, and he’s very keen to stay here too. When you’re 18 and at a club like LOSC, where you have the opportunity to play a significant number of matches – including in the Champions League – you naturally ask yourself, why leave now? […] I’ll let him speak for himself when the time is right."

Despite Letang's affirmations, Lille are still believed to be open to bids of £85.6m or higher for Bouaddi, whose contract with Les Dogues does not expire until 2029.

The 6ft 1in midfielder has provided four assists in 96 matches for Lille across all competitions and started 28 Ligue 1 games for Les Dogues last season.

Who can Man City sign instead of Ayyoub Bouaddi?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Letang's comments should not lead to Man City completely abandoning their pursuit of Bouaddi, but the Sky Blues ought to be making contingency plans in case talks do lead to nothing.

The ideal scenario for Man City is that Rodri snubs interest from Real Madrid and signs a new deal, but there is a growing expectation that the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner will join Los Blancos this summer.

Instead, Enzo Maresca could accelerate his pursuit of a reunion with Chelsea lynchpin Enzo Fernandez, although the Argentina international would certainly not act as a like-for-like replacement for Rodri.

Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Bournemouth's Alex Scott are also heading into the 2026-27 season with their futures unresolved, and no rival clubs have made significant progress in efforts to sign either Englishman.