Man City vs. Inter Milan: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season clash

By Darren Plant | 31 Jul 2026 10:14 , Last updated: 31 Jul 2026 10:15

Manchester City start their pre-season campaign with a friendly against Inter Milan on Saturday.

After a long wait to be confirmed as Pep Guardiola's successor, new boss Enzo Maresca finally gets to see the Premier League giants take to the pitch against last season's Serie A champions.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Man City vs. Inter Milan FC kick off?

The pre-season match will kick off at 12.30pm UK time on Saturday, August 1.

Where is Man City vs. Inter Milan being played?

The fixture between Man City and Inter Milan will be taking place at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.

This venue only officially opened in 2025 and holds a capacity of 50,000. It staged a fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal last summer.

How to watch Man City vs. Inter Milan in the UK

TV channels

The pre-season clash will not be available to watch on UK television.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via the official Man City website and their official app, for those who possess a subscription.

A CITY+ subscription costs £9.99 per month or £34.99 per year.

Highlights

Highlights of the pre-season match will be available on CITY+ and via the club's X account.

What is at stake for Man City vs. Inter Milan?

This fixture represents the first of four matches that Man City will play before the start of the new Premier League campaign.

Man City will travel to South Korea to play the K-League All-Stars and Atletico Madrid on August 5 and August 9 respectively, before they go up against Arsenal in the Community Shield on August 16.

Inter Milan have already participated in friendlies versus SV Aasen, which they won 16-0, and Karlsruher SC in a game which they prevailed by a 2-1 scoreline.

Fixtures with AC Milan and Juventus in Perth will follow this game.

> Click here to read our full match preview for this match