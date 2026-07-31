Transfer news and rumours: Ipswich Town 'want' Strasbourg star, Coventry City 'in talks' over reunion

By Darren Plant | 31 Jul 2026 09:51 , Last updated: 31 Jul 2026 09:52

Ipswich Town are reportedly keen to secure a deal for Strasbourg playmaker Julio Enciso, someone who the Tractor Boys and Gary O'Neil know well.

The East Anglian outfit have been proactive in the transfer market of late, acquiring five new signings since July 21 in an attempt to bolster their efforts to remain in the Premier League in the long term.

However, despite nearly £85m being spent in the summer window, O'Neil is eager to make further additions to his squad.

According to Sky Sports News, there is an interest in bringing Enciso to Portman Road for the second time in his career.

Enciso contributed two goals and three assists during a 13-game loan stint in 2024-25, before spending the last campaign at O'Neil's former club Strasbourg.

Twelve goals and nine assists came from 42 outings for the French club, and O'Neil is eager to have the Paraguay international in his squad for 2026-27.

Any deal would need to exceed the £16m that Strasbourg paid for the 22-year-old in September.

© Imago

Coventry 'interested' in Hamer reunion

Meanwhile, fellow newly-promoted side Coventry City have reportedly identified Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer as a transfer target.

Hamer is regarded as one of Coventry's best players in recent memory, contributing 19 goals and 24 assists from 132 appearances between 2020 and 2023.

However, he made the decision to switch to Bramall Lane in 2023, failing to keep Sheffield United in the Premier League and promotion back to the top flight across the last two campaigns.

According to Sky Sports News, Coventry are interested in taking advantage of the Dutchman having one year left on his contract.

The Sky Blues are already said to be in talks with the 29-year-old, who is seemingly open to a return to the CBS Arena.

Although no transfer fee is mentioned, Sheffield United will not want to risk losing a player who they signed for £15m on a free transfer in 2027.

© Iconsport / SUSA

De Zerbi speaks on Romero Spurs future

Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that Cristian Romero will likely leave Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window.

The Argentina international is currently enjoying a break after helping his nation reach the World Cup final.

Spurs are already three games into their pre-season schedule, and new centre-backs such as Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi have been signed.

Speaking to football.london, De Zerbi acknowledged that he had held discussions with Romero and was prepared to "respect" his wishes.

He said: "At the beginning of my time, in April, I had, I don't know, one million individual meetings, and [the players] told me what was their idea. I said: 'Yes, help me to stay up, and then I help you to leave'. If you don't help me to stay up, you stay underwater with me!

"But Romero with me was unbelievable. Top. In his behaviour, his respect, he suffered when he did not play the last game. It is not true that he wanted to leave for Argentina to prepare for their World Cup. It's not true.

"After the semi-final [against England] we text a message, but I never called him to convince him to stay. I respected what he told me. Like for Vicario, like for every player."

"Romero as a player is one of the best centre-backs in the world, but at the end I said I want to respect the will of the players."

Teams from Serie A and La Liga have been credited as admirers of the player.