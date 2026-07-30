Preview: Wycombe Wanderers vs Ipswich Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 30 Jul 2026 23:43 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 23:54

Ipswich Town will play their second game in the space of four hours when they take on Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

The Tractor Boys will go up against Oxford United at midday before locking horns with the Chairboys at 4pm.

Match preview

Wycombe will be hoping to mount a top-six bid in the upcoming season after settling for an 11th-placed finish last term.

After taking over the reins in September 2025, Michael Duff will be grateful to have a full pre-season to work with the squad, which has welcomed plenty of new additions, including the goalkeeping duo of Matt Macey and Conor Hazard.

The Chairboys have also recruited Cauley Woodrow, Steve Cook and Silko Thomas on permanent deals, while Sam Parker and Emre Tezgel have arrived on loan from Swansea City and Stoke City respectively.

In regard to matters on the pitch, Wycombe started their pre-season with an emphatic 4-0 win over Ebbsfleet before they lost to Queens Park Rangers and Farnham on the same day on August 21.

They had much better fortunes in last Saturday's double header, which saw them beat National League Yeovil Town 3-2 before running out 3-1 winners against Championship side Portsmouth.

The Chairboys will be looking for another strong display in their final pre-season outing as they look to build momentum ahead of their EFL Cup tie against Stevenage and their League One opener against Blackpool.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Ipswich will head into the 2026-27 season with a new manager following Kieran McKenna's decision to leave after guiding the club to automatic promotion.

The Tractor Boys have welcomed Gary O'Neil as their new head coach, as well as a host of new additions, including the arrivals of Issa Diop, Abdul Fatawu and Emersonn.

Ipswich started their pre-season schedule with two behind-closed-doors games, beating Southend United 2-0 before playing out a 2-2 draw against Cambridge United.

They played another behind-closed-doors match at the end of the training camp in Spain, drawing 0-0 against third-tier Cartagena in a game that saw Dara O'Shea receive one of the friendly's two red cards.

Ipswich returned to England for Wednesday's friendly against La Liga side Osasuna, with Chuba Akpom scoring in a narrow 2-1 defeat at Colchester's Jobserve Community Stadium.

O'Neil's charges are now focusing on Saturday's two friendlies against Oxford United and Wycombe before they round off their pre-season preparation with games against Le Havre, Rayo Vallecano and Union Berlin, which should give them enough time to build up their match sharpness ahead of their Premier League opener against Sunderland on August 22.

Wycombe Wanderers friendlies form:

W L L W W

Ipswich Town Club friendlies form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Wycombe defender Anders Hagelskjaer will have to be assessed after being forced off in the 68th minute of the recent win over Portsmouth.

If he proves his fitness, the Dane could feature in a back four with Sam Parker, Lewis Cook and Daniel Harvie.

Cauley Woodrow is likely to get the nod at the opposite end of the pitch, although he could share minutes with Emre Tezgel or Bradley Fink.

As for the visitors, the make-up of the Ipswich lineup will largely depend on who starts at Oxford earlier in the afternoon, making it a tough XI to predict.

The Tractor Boys will definitely be without Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor, with the pair continuing to work on their respective injury recoveries.

Christian Walton is also sidelined with a foot problem, while it remains to be seen whether Scherpen, Diop and Maeda will be able to feature after missing the recent friendly with Osasuna.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Parker, Cook, Hagelskjaer, Harvie; Morley, Boyd-Munce; Onyedinma, Henderson, Thomas; Woodrow

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Van Oevelen; Furlong, Kipre, Diop, Johnson; McAteer, Compton; Burns, Egeli, Ogbene; Akpom

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 1-3 Ipswich Town

The game is difficult to predict due to the uncertainty surrounding Ipswich's starting lineup, but with that said, the Tractor Boys boast great squad depth following a host of new additions, and we think they will do more than enough to get the better of their League One opponents.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.