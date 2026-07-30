Preview: Oxford United vs Ipswich Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 30 Jul 2026 22:44 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 23:14

Newly-promoted Ipswich Town continue their preparations ahead of the Premier League season with an away clash against Oxford United on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys will face the U's at midday before taking on Wycombe Wanderers late in the day at 4pm.

Match preview

Oxford are back competing in League One after their two-season Championship stay came to an end last term.

The U's finished in 22nd spot after mustering 47 points from 46 matches, leaving them four points adrift of safety.

Oxford decided to part ways with Matt Bloomfield, who only took over the reins in January, and replace him with former Arsenal and Cardiff City midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The job represents the 35-year-old's first permanent managerial role, which has already been made tougher by the club being placed under a temporary transfer embargo until they meet the EFL's salary cost management protocol (SCMP) regulations.

Prior to the embargo, the U's recruited left-back Ruben Roosken and forward Nik Prelec on permanent deals following their respective loan spells and Frankie Kent on a free transfer from Hearts.

Despite being limited to three new additions, Oxford have built momentum in pre-season with three consecutive victories against Aldershot, Barnet and Crawley Town.

Ipswich, meanwhile, are preparing for their second Premier League campaign in three seasons after securing an immediate return via a second-placed finish in the Championship last term.

Kieran McKenna decided to step down after Ipswich's promotion-winning season, forcing the Ipswich hierarchy to search for their first head coach since 2021.

The Tractor Boys ultimately settled on Gary O'Neil, who left his role at Strasbourg to return to English football for the first time since being sacked by Wolverhampton Wanderers in December 2024.

Ipswich have made a considerable effort to give O'Neil the resources to battle for Premier League survival, having confirmed eight permanent signings this summer, including two new goalkeepers, Kjell Sherpen and Kayne van Oevelen.

They have bolstered their backline with Issa Diop and Cedric Kipre, while their attacking options have been strengthened with the signings of Abdul Fatawu, Daizen Maeda, Chuba Akpom and Emersonn.

The Tractor Boys are now preparing for their fifth pre-season friendly and their second in front of supporters after losing 2-1 to Osasuna in Wednesday's contest at Colchester's Jobserve Community Stadium.

Oxford United friendlies form:

W W W

Ipswich Town friendlies form:

W D D L

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Kent is expected to miss the majority of his first season as an Oxford player after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury earlier this month.

Ramsey could opt to start with a back four of Peter Kioso, Michael Helik, James Golding and Jack Currie for Oxford's final pre-season friendly.

Gailtin O'Donkor may get the nod for the number nine spot, although he is facing competition from Mark Harris.

Meanwhile, it is difficult to predict what XI O'Neil will pick because he will surely name two separate lineups for the games against Oxford and Wycombe on Saturday.

Azor Matusiwa is facing a battle to be ready for the start of the season after undergoing surgery earlier this summer.

The 28-year-old is joined on the sidelines by fellow midfielder Jack Taylor and goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Kioso, Helik, Golding, Currie; Brannagan, Sibley; Mills, Goodrham, Snowden; O'Donkor

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Palmer; H. Clarke, Greaves, O'Shea, Davis; Nunez, Humphreys; Fatawu, Mehmeti, J. Clarke; Emersonn

We say: Oxford United 1-2 Ipswich Town

Oxford have enjoyed success up until this point of their pre-season schedule, but the level of opposition goes up a notch on Saturday, and with that in mind, we think Ipswich's extra quality will shine through in a narrow win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.