Preview: DC United vs Nashville SC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 30 Jul 2026 23:09

Looking to secure back-to-back Major League Soccer victories for only the second time this season, DC United welcome leaders Nashville SC to Audi Field this weekend.

The Washington hosts come into the contest on the back of a 2-1 win over Toronto FC, while the Tennessee outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat at Orlando City in their most recent league outing.

Match preview

DC United's victory last weekend was a timely one, especially after they had gone five league matches without a win (D4, L1), a run that included three successive draws against St. Louis City, CF Montreal and Houston Dynamo following defeat to Chicago Fire.

That clash with Toronto was the Black-and-Red's first home fixture after the World Cup break, with Tai Baribo's stoppage-time penalty sealing all three points and extending the striker's scoring run to three consecutive appearances.

Rene Weiler's men currently occupy ninth place in the Eastern Conference after collecting 22 points from their opening 17 league matches (W5, D7, L5), sitting two points clear of 10th-placed Orlando City, although victory here coupled with favourable results elsewhere could lift them into the automatic MLS Cup playoff places.

While DC United are unbeaten in their last four league outings, turning draws into victories has proved a challenge, with the capital club yet to record consecutive league wins since putting together a similar run between April 26 and May 3.

Repeating that feat will be far from straightforward against the league leaders, particularly as Weiler continues to search for greater defensive solidity; his team have conceded in their most recent six MLS matches and are averaging two goals against per game across their last nine outings.

However, DC United have also scored in every one of those aforementioned recent nine league fixtures, while finding the net 20 times across that spell, suggesting another entertaining contest could be on the cards.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Meanwhile, Nashville sit atop both the Eastern Conference and the overall MLS standings after collecting 39 points from their opening 17 fixtures (W12, D3, L2), leaving the Tennessee club firmly on course to challenge for the first Supporters' Shield in their history.

Although that bid suffered a setback with last weekend's defeat at Orlando City, the result also ended a five-match winning streak for BJ Callaghan's side, who failed to score for the first time in six league outings since their goalless draw with Philadelphia Union on May 3.

Supporters of the Coyotes will view that performance as little more than a rare off day, but they may be concerned by a recent dip on their travels, given Nashville have taken only four points from their last three MLS away fixtures after collecting 10 from their opening five.

That slowdown has largely been caused by a drop in attacking output, with the visitors failing to score in two of those three league trips and in three of their last four matches across all competitions, including their CONCACAF Champions Cup defeat to Tigres UANL.

However, Nashville can also draw confidence from a strong recent record in this fixture, having gone unbeaten across their last four meetings with DC United and winning two of the most recent three, although the latest encounter finished in a 2-2 draw at Geodis Park in May.

DC United Major League Soccer form:

L

W

D

L

W

W

DC United form (all competitions):

W

D

W

L

W

W

Nashville SC Major League Soccer form:

W

W

W

W

W

L

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

DC United's victory over Toronto came at a cost, with Kye Rowles forced off during the closing stages through injury, leaving him doubtful for this weekend.

Should Rowles fail to recover in time, he will join Gabriel Segal and Conner Antley on the sidelines with leg injuries, while goalkeeper Jordan Farr remains unavailable because of a shoulder problem.

Much of the hosts' attacking responsibility will once again fall on the in-form Baribo, who is expected to partner Louis Munteanu in attack, although recent signing Nathan Ordaz is pushing to make his first start for the club.

Meanwhile, Nashville are expected to remain without Cristian Espinoza, Joe Willis and Warren Madrigal because of lower-body injuries, while Patrick Yazbek continues to recover from a muscle issue.

Reed Baker-Whiting is closing in on his return from a muscle injury, although this fixture is likely to come too soon for him, while Chris Applewhite remains away on international duty.

Sam Surridge remains Nashville's leading scorer with 10 league goals, but the striker has found the net only once in four MLS appearances since returning from a back injury and will be eager to rediscover his best form.

DC United possible starting lineup:

Johnson; Kurokawa, Rowles, Bartlett, Hefti; Peglow, Servania, Dozzell, Hopkins; Munteanu, Baribo

Nashville SC possible starting lineup:

Schwake; Bauer, Woledzi, Maher, Najar; Corcoran, Acosta; Muyl, Mohammed; Surridge, Mukhtar

We say: DC United 1-2 Nashville SC

DC United will be full of confidence after ending their winless run last weekend, but having won only three of their eight league matches at Audi Field this season, overcoming the MLS leaders represents a significant challenge.

Nashville, meanwhile, are unlikely to dwell on last week's setback and should have enough quality to respond with a narrow victory in what could prove an entertaining contest featuring goals at both ends.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.