Preview: St Louis City vs Real Salt Lake - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 30 Jul 2026 23:43

A St Louis City side in outstanding form will look to take advantage of Real Salt Lake's recent struggles when the two teams meet at Energizer Park this weekend in Major League Soccer.

Just one point separates the clubs in the Western Conference standings, with the Missouri hosts sitting seventh, three places behind the visitors, who have played one match fewer.

Match preview

St Louis endured a difficult start to the campaign, managing just one victory from their opening 10 MLS fixtures while suffering six defeats, but they have since emerged as one of the division's form teams.

Since a 2-0 defeat at Austin FC in early May, Yoann Damet's men have gone seven league matches unbeaten (W6, D1), while no team in the Western Conference has collected more points than their 13 across the last five rounds.

The hosts extended their winning streak to four league matches last weekend when Tomas Ostrak's 83rd-minute strike earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over 10-man Colorado Rapids, although the Missouri club had scored three goals in each of their previous three outings.

Much of St Louis' revival has also been built on their improvement at Energizer Park, where they have won each of their last four MLS fixtures after recording just one victory from their opening four home matches (D1, L2).

However, the Missouri club have found this fixture far less comfortable on home soil, failing to win any of their previous three league meetings at Energizer Park against Real Salt Lake (D2, L1), while their only success from six MLS encounters between the sides came away from home in 2023.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

In contrast to the hosts' resurgence, Real Salt Lake have seen a promising start to the campaign fade, collecting just 10 points from their last nine league matches, six fewer than they managed from their opening seven fixtures.

Although four victories from those nine games is not an alarming return, the Claret and Cobalt head into this contest without a win in three, having drawn with Minnesota United before the World Cup break and then lost to Los Angeles FC and Portland Timbers after the restart.

Last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Portland proved costly after Morgan Guilavogui's 34th-minute red card, with Pablo Mastroeni's side surrendering Juan Sanabria's first-half opener by conceding twice after the interval.

As Mastroeni searches for a replacement for the suspended Guilavogui, he must also find a solution to his side's poor away form, with Real Salt Lake winless across their last six league trips, losing four of those matches.

As a matter of fact, the Claret and Cobalt have collected just five points from eight MLS away fixtures this season (W1, D2, L5), with only Austin FC recording a poorer return on the road in the Western Conference.

St Louis City Major League Soccer form:

W

D

W

W

W

W

St Louis City form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

W

W

Real Salt Lake Major League Soccer form:

L

W

W

D

L

L

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

St Louis were dealt an injury concern during last weekend's victory over Colorado after Jaziel Orozco was forced off in the closing stage, and if the defender fails to recover in time, Lukas MacNaughton is expected to come into the back three.

Celio Pompeu remains sidelined with a knee injury, although Conrad Wallem marked his return from a concussion lay-off by completing the full 90 minutes last time out and should keep his place.

Ostrak strengthened his case for a starting berth after climbing off the bench to score the winner against Colorado, although Chris Durkin could retain his place after establishing himself as a regular under Damet.

Captain Marcel Hartel leads the club with five league goals and three assists, and he is expected to start on the left in support of Simon Becher, with Jeong Sang-bin operating from the opposite flank.

Real Salt Lake will be without the suspended Guilavogui, which could open the door for Saba Lobzhanidze to come into the side, while Diego Luna is expected to continue on the opposite wing of attack.

Sergi Solans, who shares the team's scoring lead with Zavier Gozo on six league goals, should continue through the middle, with the latter likely to retain his place on the right side of a four-man midfield.

The visitors will also remain without Emeka Eneli (knee), Justen Glad (adductor), Aiden Hezarkhani (toe) and Ari Piol (Achilles) through injury.

St. Louis City possible starting lineup:

Burki; MacNaughton, Baumgartl, Polvara; Totland, Durkin, Edelman, Wallem; Sang-bin, Becher, Hartel

Real Salt Lake possible starting lineup:

Cabral; Yedlin, Quinton, Engel; Gozo, Caliskan, Spierings, Sanabria; Lobzhanidze, Solans, Luna

We say: St Louis City 2-1 Real Salt Lake

The league table suggests Real Salt Lake have enjoyed the stronger campaign overall, but recent form tells a very different story.

St Louis City head into this encounter full of confidence, and their recent attacking form could prove too much for a Real Salt Lake side struggling defensively and still searching for consistency on their travels.



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