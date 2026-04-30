Preview: Millwall vs Oxford United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 30 Apr 2026 18:20 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 18:40

Millwall will do everything in their power to snatch second spot when they welcome Oxford United to The Den on the final day of the Championship season.

The Lions head into Saturday's contest in third position and a point adrift of second-placed Ipswich Town, while Oxford's relegation to League One has already been confirmed.

Match preview

Millwall enter the final matchday in a three-way fight for second place after collecting 80 points from their 45 league games this season.

Alex Neil's side finished last weekend level on points with Ipswich after Macaulay Langstaff netted a 90th-minute equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw from the away clash against relegated Leicester City.

However, the Lions are now one point adrift of second spot following Ipswich's midweek draw against Southampton, while they are a point better off than Middlesbrough in third position.

Millwall will end their 36-year wait for top-flight football if they beat Oxford and Ipswich fail to take maximum points from their home clash against Queens Park Rangers.

While the Lions have won two of their last three games, they have lost their final Championship match in four of the past five seasons.

They have also failed to win their previous four league games against Oxford since winning 2-1 at the Kassam Stadium in October 2016.

© Imago / Focus Images

Oxford are set to bid farewell to the Championship after their relegation was confirmed prior to last Saturday's 4-1 victory over basement side Sheffield Wednesday.

That result represented the club's sixth victory since Matt Bloomfield took over the reins in January (D7, L7), but it has not been enough to prevent the former Luton Town boss from suffering back-to-back relegations as a Championship manager.

Oxford may have scored four goals last time out, but they have failed to find the net in 18 of their 45 matches this season - only Sheffield Wednesday have failed to score in more Championship games.

In addition to their struggles in the final third, Oxford's poor form on the road has also been a major factor in their relegation, given the fact they have the league's second-worst away record with 18 points from 22 matches.

That said, Oxford may fancy their chances of spoiling Millwall's promotion bid before they bow out of the Championship, having won each of their previous four away games against the Lions since losing 5-0 in September 2000.

In fact, the U's have recorded clean sheets in each of those four away victories, including a 1-0 success in last season's trip to The Den.

Millwall Championship form:

W L D W W D

Oxford United Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Millwall are expected to be without Lukas Jensen, Joe Bryan, Daniel Kelly and Massimo Luongo due to injury.

Josh Coburn will have to be assessed after being forced off in the early stages of the draw with Leicester.

There are also doubts surrounding the availability of Caleb Taylor, Alfie Doughty and Billy Mitchell.

As for the visitors, they will head into the final matchday without the services of Greg Leigh, Brian De Keersmaecker, Tyler Goodrham and Przemyslaw Placheta.

Captain Cameron Brannagan is likely to miss out after sustaining an injury in the opening 20 minutes of the defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Yunus Konak could replace Brannagan in the middle of the park, while there could also be starting berths for Sam Long and Myles Peart-Harris.

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Patterson; Leonard, Crama, Cooper, Sturge; De Norre, Mazou-Sacko; Azeez, Neghli, Ballo; Ivanovic

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Long, Helik, Brown, Spencer; Vaulks, Konak; Mills, Donley, Peart-Harris; Lankshear

We say: Millwall 2-1 Oxford United

Millwall have everything to play for on the final day of the season, and while the stakes may be high, we think they will handle the pressure to claim a narrow victory that would put them in a position to pounce if Ipswich slip-up.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.