Preview: Wycombe Wanderers vs Rotherham United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 30 Apr 2026 12:20 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 12:23

Looking set for a midtable finish in League One, Wycombe Wanderers welcome already-relegated Rotherham United to Adams Park on Saturday afternoon for the final day of the season.

The Chairboys head into their 46th and final match on the back of an entertaining 4-3 defeat to champions Lincoln City, while the Millers earned a 1-1 draw with Reading in their final home outing of a miserable 2025-26 campaign.

Match preview

After securing a playoff finish last season but falling short of promotion, Wycombe Wanderers would have been hoping to challenge again this time around, but an inconsistent campaign has ultimately left them well short of the top six.

Managerial changes and a downturn in form during the second half of the season has seen the Chairboys fall away from playoff contention, with Michael Duff’s side entering the final day on the back of four defeats and a draw from their last five matches.

While their recent from during the league run-in makes for disappointing reading, there are still positives to take, particularly in attack.

66 goals scored in their 45 League One matches puts them among the highest scorers in the division and highlights a platform to build on to mount a second serious charge for promotion in three years next time around.

Should Duff's side close the 2025-26 campaign out with a first win in six, they could finish as high as 10th and just nine points adrift of the top six.

© Iconsport / Arthur Haigh, WhiteRosePhotos / Alamy

As for Rotherham United, their relegation was confirmed earlier this month following a 3-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic, making them the first side in the division to have their fate sealed.

With one game remaining, the Millers have recorded 10 wins, 11 draws and 24 defeats, with their tally of 41 points proving insufficient to maintain their League One status.

This marks their fifth relegation since 2017, underlining a turbulent period for the club, although five promotions since 2013 highlight their ability to bounce back quickly and will offer encouragement as they prepare for life in League Two.

Defensive issues have been a key issue, with only two sides conceding more than their total of 68 goals, an area that will need urgent addressing ahead of next season.

Despite their position, recent performances have shown signs of improvement, with a win at Leyton Orient followed by a draw against Reading, and they will be aiming to end the campaign on a more positive note, with victory here securing their first win over the Chairboys since September 2020.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

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Rotherham United League One form:

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Team News

© Imago

With little at stake, both sides could rotate their lineups heavily for the final match of the season.

Wycombe will be without Nathan Lowe, who is sidelined through injury, while Fred Onyedinma has replaced the injured forward in recent matches.

Swiss striker Bradley Fink started last time out, for just the third time, and is likely to close out the season with a start.

As for the Millers, they came away from their penultimate outing with no further injury issues and could stick with the same XI that drew 1-1 with Reading.

Despite that, Cameron Dawson, Hamish Douglas, Marvin Kaleta, Shaun McWilliams, Kian Spence, Joe Powell and Liam Kelly will remain unavailable to Clark due to ongoing injuries.

Leeds United loanee Harry Gray has impressed during his time at the New York Stadium and is likely to feature one last time in a Rotherham shirt this weekend.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Skura, Taylor, Leahy; Huggins, Morley, Scowen, Harvie; L. Harris; Woodrow, Fink

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Cann; Rafferty, Adegboyega, Jules, Baptiste; Gore, Yearwood; Hall, Holmes, Gray; Nombe

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 3-2 Rotherham United

Final-day fixtures often produce open and unpredictable encounters, and we expect this one to follow suit.

Wycombe’s attacking quality should give them the edge, and we expect the hosts to sign off their season with an entertaining victory that could lift them into the top half.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.