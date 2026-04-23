Preview: Lincoln City vs Wycombe Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 23 Apr 2026 19:45

League One champions Lincoln City return to Sincil Bank for the first time since securing the title on Tuesday night as they welcome Wycombe Wanderers. return to Sincil Bank for the first time since securing the title on Tuesday night as they welcome

Match preview

Lincoln City can now begin to look ahead to a memorable end to the season, with a trophy lift, an open-top bus parade, a return to the second tier for the first time since 1961 and even the prospect of a clash with Tottenham Hotspur all on the horizon.

Before those celebrations fully begin, Michael Skubala’s side still have two league fixtures remaining against Wycombe Wanderers and already relegated Port Vale, with the opportunity to reach the 100-point mark further underlining their dominance over the rest of the division.

The Imps travelled to Doncaster knowing a single point would be enough to secure the title, but a clinical display, capped by House’s double, saw them claim all three points for the 29th time this season while extending their remarkable unbeaten run to 27 matches.

That long-awaited return to the second tier, ending a 64-year absence, has also been recognised with Skubala named League One Manager of the Year, while George Wickens, Sonny Bradley, Tendayi Darikwa and Jack Moylan were all included in the Team of the Season.

A 30th league victory this weekend would take Lincoln to the 100-point milestone, while another win on the final day would leave them a remarkable 42 points better off than last season’s mid-table finish.

© Imago

As for Wycombe Wanderers, they spent much of the campaign in contention for a playoff place but have seen those hopes fade in recent months.

A run of three defeats and a draw from their last four matches has left Michael Duff’s side 11 points adrift of the top six with just two games remaining, confirming that their wait for a return to the Championship will go on for another year.

Despite their late dip in form, there are still positives to take, with Wycombe ranking among the top six in the division for both goals scored and conceded, highlighting that there is a solid foundation to build on ahead of the next campaign.

However, with little left to play for, the Chairboys will simply be aiming to finish strongly and halt their current run of poor results, with last weekend’s defeat to Blackpool particularly frustrating after dominating possession and having 10 more shots than their opponents.

Lincoln City League One form:

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Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

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Team News

© Imago

Lincoln will be forced into at least one change after picking up an injury in midweek, with defender Tom Hamer unlikely to feature after being forced off late on against Doncaster, meaning Deji Elerewe is expected to come in at the back.

Elsewhere, Skubala is likely to keep changes to a minimum, with Ben House and Rob Street continuing to provide attacking support from wide areas, while Ryan One leads the line.

Wycombe will also need to shuffle their starting lineup after Nathan Lowe was forced off early in their defeat to Blackpool, with Fred Onyedinma the most likely replacement, although Cauley Woodrow is another option to lead the attack.

Caolan Boyd-Munce is expected to remain sidelined after missing the last two matches through injury and is unlikely to return before the end of the season.

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Elerewe, Bradley, Towler; Varfolomeev, McGrandles; Street, Moylan, House; One

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Huggins, Taylor, Skura, Harvie; Morley, Leahy; J. Quitirna, Woodrow, Mullins, Onyedinma

We say: Lincoln City 3-0 Wycombe Wanderers

With such a long unbeaten run it is hard to look past the hosts extending that on Saturday.

We expect Lincoln City to mark their return to Sincil Bank as title winners with another convincing victory, continuing their dominant end to the season.

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