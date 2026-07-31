Bradley Barcola stance on Liverpool move revealed as huge twist over PSG asking price now emerges

By Lewis Blain | 31 Jul 2026 07:37

Bradley Barcola reportedly remains keen on a move to Liverpool despite continued speculation linking him with Arsenal.

The Paris Saint-Germain winger has emerged as the Reds' leading attacking target as they continue planning for life after Mohamed Salah.

New claims have now also cast doubt on the eye-watering fee previously attached to the France international.

Bradley Barcola wants Liverpool over Arsenal

© Iconsport / Stefan Koops / EYE4IMAGES/DeFodi Imagesi

Journalist David Lynch believes Barcola's preference is to join Anfield rather than north London if he leaves Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Speaking on the Anfield Index YouTube channel, Lynch dismissed claims that the France international favours a move to the Emirates, insisting: "The player is keen on Liverpool."

He also suggested PSG's widely reported €170 million (£145 million) valuation is merely a negotiating position rather than a realistic asking price.

According to Lynch, the Reds have no intention of paying anywhere near that figure, while PSG could ultimately be forced into negotiations if Barcola continues to push for a move.

With two years remaining on his contract, the winger is said to want to become the main man elsewhere, with Liverpool viewed as the ideal destination.

How much could Bradley Barcola actually cost Liverpool?

© Iconsport

A £145 million transfer has never felt particularly realistic.

While PSG are under no immediate pressure to sell, demanding a fee that would comfortably eclipse the British transfer record always looked more like an opening negotiating tactic than a genuine expectation.

A final package somewhere in the region of £80-£100 million appears far more believable. That would still make Barcola one of Liverpool's most expensive signings ever, while reflecting his age, enormous potential and growing importance for both PSG and France without entering truly unprecedented territory.

If the player has genuinely decided Liverpool is his preferred destination, that also strengthens the Reds' negotiating position. PSG may be reluctant sellers, but keeping an unsettled player entering the final two years of his contract is rarely ideal.

Liverpool still face a difficult negotiation, however, but the latest update makes this feel considerably more achievable than it did when the initial £145m figure emerged.

If a compromise can be reached somewhere closer to the £80m-£100m mark, it would represent a significant investment, but one that aligns much more closely with Liverpool's recent transfer strategy and financial model.