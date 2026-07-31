Barcelona transfer news: why club faces investigation over Julian Alvarez case

By Axel Clody | 31 Jul 2026 07:18

Julian Alvarez's future continues to stir up the European market, but the saga surrounding the Argentine forward's potential transfer has taken a new turn away from the pitch.

Barcelona are now under investigation by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) following a complaint lodged by Atletico Madrid, who accuse their rivals of making irregular contact with the player, according to Marca.

The investigation was opened following a complaint filed by Atletico on 30 June and represents an extraordinary disciplinary procedure carried out by the body that oversees Spanish football.

Both clubs will now have the opportunity to present their version of events before the RFEF decides whether the rules governing negotiations between clubs and contracted players were breached.

At the centre of the dispute is Barcelona's alleged approach to Julian Alvarez before the period permitted under transfer market regulations. The 26-year-old Argentine forward is under contract with Atletico Madrid until June 2030, and the Spanish capital club believe any unauthorised contact constitutes a breach.

Why did the RFEF open an investigation into Barcelona?

© Imago

The complaint did not come out of nowhere either.

Weeks before the case was opened, club official Miguel Angel Gil had already publicly stated that Atletico would turn to the sporting authorities if they identified any approach they considered irregular involving the number nine.

The formal complaint followed directly from that stance and led the RFEF to launch its investigation.

According to reports in the Spanish press, Barcelona have already been officially notified of the proceedings. Internally, the club are treating the federation's decision as part of the standard process for this type of case and are preparing their defence to respond to Atletico's accusations.

Barcelona's interest in Alvarez remains alive despite investigation

© Iconsport / Thor Wegner / DeFodi Images

Although the investigation has raised tensions between the two clubs, it has not diminished Barcelona's interest in signing Julian Alvarez. The forward remains the Catalan club's leading target to strengthen their attack this transfer window.

Club president Joan Laporta admitted during July that Barcelona had submitted an offer to Atletico Madrid for the player. However, the response was negative. The Madrid club have maintained a firm stance and shown no willingness to open negotiations, treating the Argentine as an important part of their squad.

On the player's side, speculation continues to build. During the World Cup, Julian Alvarez expressed a desire to seek a new challenge in his career, fuelling rumours over a potential departure from Atletico Madrid. Even so, the forward remains under contract at the club and is due to report back for pre-season.

In this context, 10 August has emerged as a key date, with Julian Alvarez expected to return for Atletico Madrid's pre-season training. That moment could indicate whether the relationship between club and player remains unchanged, or whether there is scope for a change in circumstances.