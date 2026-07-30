Man United transfer news: Red Devils learn Alejandro Balde's stance on Barcelona departure

By Matt Law | 30 Jul 2026 12:50 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 12:52

Alejandro Balde has insisted that he has no desire to seek a move away from Barcelona amid the speculation surrounding his future.

The 22-year-old had a testing 2025-26 campaign due to some fitness problems and a loss of form, but he still ended the season with 42 appearances in all competitions.

Gerard Martin provides strong competition at left-back, while Barcelona are attempting to sign Joao Cancelo on a permanent basis from Al-Hilal this summer.

There has been speculation surrounding Balde's future of late, with Barcelona believed to be willing to sell the Spain international for the right price.

Manchester United are among the clubs to be linked with the full-back.

© Imago

Balde has no desire to seek Barcelona exit

However, Balde has insisted that he has no desire to leave Camp Nou this summer.

“People always say a lot of things, but Barcelona is my home,” Balde told SPORT. “I’ve been at this club for 16 years, my whole life. I want to succeed here, and my mind is here.

"I’m from Barcelona, it’s my home. All I’m thinking about is staying here for many more years. I’m not thinking about leaving.

“I’m a Barcelona fan, I’m from Barcelona. I won’t be better anywhere else. I have to recover my confidence. If I’m 100% physically and I have confidence, I think I can be very good in my position.”

© Imago

Man United among clubs to be linked with Balde

Balde came through the youth system at Barcelona, and he has represented the Catalan outfit on 168 occasions in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering 21 assists.

The defender has a contract at Camp Nou until June 2028, meanwhile, having penned a five-year extension in 2023.

Man United remain interested in signing a new left-back in this transfer window, with the club wanting to bring in competition for Luke Shaw.

Newcastle United's Lewis Hall is believed to be the club's leading target in that area of the field, with the Englishman looking to leave St James' Park this summer.

Man United are believed to be willing to sell Harry Amass for £6m this summer despite the 19-year-old showing signs of developing into a first-team star.