Preview: Exeter City vs Bristol City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 30 Jul 2026 13:06

Exeter City and Bristol City conclude their pre-season schedules on Saturday with a fixture at St James' Park.

While the home side are preparing for a season in League Two, Bristol City have ambitions to reach the Championship playoffs.

Match preview

When Bristol City were outperforming Newcastle United in a 4-1 win on Wednesday, Eddie Howe's exit from the Magpies had not been public knowledge.

Nevertheless, that should not take away from a statement performance from Michael Skubala's new-look side.

Skubala has taken a risk in leaving Lincoln City, but moving 3-0 ahead of the Premier League giants inside 50 minutes will strengthen the feeling that he has made the right decision.

Signing Plymouth Argyle forward Lorent Tolaj for £4m is the club's standout deal of the summer, yet it remains to be seen whether the Swiss can make the step up to the Championship.

This is Bristol City's final game before they play host to Walsall in the EFL Cup first round on August 6.

© Imago

Exeter are preparing for the highly-anticipated showdown with Plymouth in the same competition.

However, Matt Taylor will be placing far more emphasis on getting his squad ready for what they hope will be a bounce-back campaign.

At this point in time, just three players - Shrewsbury Town midfielder Taylor Perry, Morecambe winger Gwion Edwards and Walsall forward Josh Gordon - have been added to the squad.

More will inevitably follow given the status of the players that have left, but Taylor will be satisfied that Exeter were able to deliver a 2-0 win at Weston-super-Mare last weekend.

Exeter City form (friendlies):

L W

Bristol City form (friendlies):

L D W W

Team News

© Imago

With Exeter also playing Torquay United on Friday night, there is uncertainty over their starting lineup.

However, the assumption is that the strongest XI will be saved for the clash with second-tier opposition.

Sonny Cox and Gordon got on the scoresheet in the win at Weston-super-Mare.

The majority of Bristol City's starting lineup against Newcastle were given between 69 and 73 minutes of game time.

Skubala may choose to get more minutes into the legs of the same players, before making mass changes at half time or in the second half.

Yu Hirakawa and Emil Riis both remain unavailable, despite being close to a return from minor injuries.

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Bycroft; Edwards, Fitzwater, James, Yfeko, Oluwabori, Cummins, Perry, Birch, Cox, Wareham

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Tanner, Dickie, Eissat, Pring, Randell, Knight,, Bird, Horvat, Greenwood, Tolaj

We say: Exeter City 1-4 Bristol City

After their performance against Newcastle, confidence is high within this Bristol City squad. Although Exeter have gone through somewhat of a refresh, we expect more of the same from the visitors in this contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.