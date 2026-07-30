Raul Asencio injury: Will Real Madrid defender still leave Bernabeu this summer?

By Matt Law | 30 Jul 2026 13:12 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 13:14

Raul Asencio's proposed departure from Real Madrid this summer has been complicated by news that the defender has suffered a muscular injury.

There has recently been a host of speculation surrounding Asencio's future, with Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho believed to be keen to move the Spaniard on this summer.

However, Real Madrid have announced that the 23-year-old has suffered a muscular injury.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Raul Asencio by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his right leg. His recovery will be monitored," read a statement from the capital giants.

Los Blancos have not put a timeframe on a potential return for Asencio, but according to AS, the defender will be absent for the next six weeks.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Asencio facing 'six weeks out' with muscular injury

As a result, it is now incredibly difficult to imagine Asencio leaving this summer, as he would not be able to pass a medical at a proposed new club.

The Spaniard now looks likely to remain at Bernabeu until at least January.

Asencio's physical trainer Luiso Hernandez recently said that the defender is determined to remain at Bernabeu amid the speculation surrounding his future.

"The key has been to treat the situation as normal," Hernandez told AS. “To understand that Real Madrid is the most demanding environment in the world and that, when you’re at Madrid, you’re exposed to the possibility of this sort of thing happening.

“The reality is that, despite all the external noise that might be generated, you’re here today and you might not be here tomorrow

"He has always made it clear to me that he wants to stay at Madrid, play a key role and succeed. That’s why we’ve worked to ensure he’s in the best possible shape for this pre-season, which is a new and different situation for all the players at Madrid.

"Although last season wasn’t the best, the picture is now completely different because everyone is starting on an equal footing. Beyond that, I believe Raul’s profile fits perfectly with the new coaching staff’s vision."

© Imago

Asencio's injury has almost certainly blocked Real Madrid exit

Asencio represented Real Madrid on 46 occasions during a breakthrough 2024-25 campaign before featuring 34 times for the senior side last term, but he is now further down the pecking order following the arrival of Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool.

The defender has a contract at Bernabeu until the summer of 2031, meanwhile, further complicating a potential move away from the club.