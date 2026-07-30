Man City transfer news: what made Real Madrid change stance to make Rodri new top target

By Axel Clody | 30 Jul 2026 11:47

Rodri's future has been one of the most talked-about topics of this transfer window, particularly following his performances at the World Cup.

Voted the tournament's best player, the midfielder has entered the sights of Paris Saint-Germain and, in particular, Real Madrid, who are preparing an approach for the player.

However, the idea of making an offer for the Manchester City midfielder was not always a certainty at the Spanish giants. According to AS, club officials had shown reluctance for around 11 months.

According to the newspaper, that stance shifted when what was described as a 'categorical no' before the World Cup and the tournament's opening matches turned into a 'yes', provided the financial figures between the offer and any agreement work out.

The publication noted that, alongside the leadership and game-control qualities shown across nine World Cup matches, a strong wave of public support has, in practice, been driving the midfielder towards the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid's wave of doubt now in the past

© Iconsport / Niyi Fote/ZUMA Press Wire

Still according to AS, the player's performances in North America helped confirm two points that had, at one stage, been questioned by the Spanish club.

The first concerns Rodri's physical condition and footballing output. The Merengues have become convinced that the level he displayed at the World Cup leaves no doubt that the midfielder has recovered his best form and is, once again, the player who won the Ballon d'Or in 2024.

His performances for Manchester City were not particularly influential last season, but his form for Spain was of a very high standard.

Another factor that has also proven positive is fan approval. According to the newspaper, while supporters may have had some reservations given his past at Manchester City, one of Real Madrid's fiercest rivals in recent years, the player's determination has dispelled any doubts.

The publication also noted that Rodri's possible desire to return to LaLiga has been factored in, given that the midfielder turned down an approach from Paris Saint-Germain, as well as a renewal offer from Manchester City themselves for his current contract, which runs until 30 June 2027.

Status shift: from rumour to concrete interest

© Imago / Xinhua

Another aspect that has changed is how the player is viewed within Real Madrid itself. AS has learned that, at Valdebebas, the period in which Rodri's name was constantly linked with the Spanish giants without any concrete movement is now firmly in the past.

The interest is now real, particularly after club president Florentino Perez gave the green light for negotiations, which could progress following a meeting scheduled for Thursday, 30 July.

The Spanish newspaper points out that reaching an agreement with the player himself is not an issue. However, the process has now entered a phase of open dialogue with the English club.

Naturally, Manchester City will not be willing to let the player leave for free, particularly a player who showed an excellent level, following a difficult injury, at the World Cup, and who was a key figure in helping Spain win back-to-back world titles.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, remain confident they can complete the deal for a fee of between £34m and £42.5m.