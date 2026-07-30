Man United lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: Predicted XI for pre-season clash including Benjamin Sesko decision

By Matt Law | 30 Jul 2026 11:05 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 11:06

Manchester United are once again expected to be without the services of Benjamin Sesko for Saturday's pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid.

Sesko missed the end of last season with a shin injury and has also been absent for Man United's first two friendlies of the summer against Wrexham and Rosenborg.

The expectation is that the striker will be back against Paris Saint-Germain on August 8, so Joshua Zirkzee, who continues to be linked with a summer exit, could lead the line here.

Youri Tielemans (Belgium), Lisandro Martinez (Argentina), Matheus Cunha (Brazil), Diogo Dalot (Portugal), Bruno Fernandes (Portugal), Kobbie Mainoo (England), Senne Lammens (Belgium), Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) and Marcus Rashford (England) are still absent due to their involvement in the 2026 World Cup.

However, Amad Diallo and Altay Bayindir have returned to training with the 20-time English champions after being involved in the summer tournament; both could now travel to Sweden for this fixture.

JJ Gabriel will hope to make his first-team debut this weekend, with the 15-year-old an unused substitute against Rosenborg, while Shea Lacey could retain his spot in the starting side after scoring in the five-goal success last time out.

Manuel Ugarte and Matthijs de Ligt are out through injury.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Heaton; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Mount, Santos; Mbeumo, Lacey, Dorgu; Zirkzee