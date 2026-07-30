Three free agents Man United could sign this summer including 26-year-old centre-forward

By Matt Law | 30 Jul 2026 10:15 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 10:17

Manchester United have made three first-team signings this summer, bringing in Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Karl Darlow, with the latter arriving on a free transfer.

The club's summer business is far from complete, with another midfielder expected to arrive, while a left-back and centre-forward are also wanted at Old Trafford.

Man United could spend big on a third midfielder, with Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni believed to be their leading target, so the Red Devils may need to be inventive to further boost their squad.

With that in mind, Sports Mole looks at three free agents who could potentially be targeted by the 20-time English champions ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Vlahovic is currently the most interesting name on the free agent list considering that he was, not too long ago, seen as one of the most in-demand strikers in Europe.

The 26-year-old's form at Fiorentina, where he scored 49 goals and registered eight assists in 108 appearances, led to interest from Arsenal, but it was Juventus that signed him in January 2022.

Vlahovic scored 68 goals and registered 16 assists in 168 appearances for Juventus but was unable to come to an agreement with the Old Lady over a new contract.

As a result, the 41-time Serbia international is a free agent.

Man United want to bring in competition for Benjamin Sesko in the final third of the field this summer, and the chance to sign Vlahovic on a free transfer would surely appeal.

Vlahovic would want a substantial signing-on fee and a healthy wage packet, but it is certainly a deal that the Red Devils should seriously consider.

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

Goretzka is a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Bayern Munich, with the 31-year-old officially leaving the German champions at the end of June.

The 73-time Germany international made 312 appearances for Bayern, scoring 51 goals and registering 53 assists, including five goals and five assists in 48 outings last term.

Players of Goretzka's experience and quality do not often become available on free transfers, and there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future.

AC Milan are thought to be best-placed to sign him at this moment in time, but Man United want a third midfielder, and rather than spend a substantial amount of money on one, they could sign Goretzka on a free transfer and use the funds elsewhere.

Goretzka has the physical profile to be a force in the Premier League, while he is proven at the highest level, playing 73 matches in the Champions League.

© Imago / Eibner

Man United are keen to sign a new left-back this summer to provide support for Luke Shaw, with youngster Harry Amass potentially being allowed to leave.

Tyrell Malacia departed Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of June, while Patrick Dorgu has played further forward under Michael Carrick, so the Red Devils are currently short in that particular area of the field.

Guerreiro is available on a free transfer this summer following his departure from Bayern Munich, and a move for the 32-year-old could be of interest to the 20-time English champions.

The 65-time Portugal international scored six goals and registered three assists in 29 appearances for Bayern last term, while he represented the Munich giants on 95 occasions in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and registering eight assists.

Guerreiro is a very experienced full-back, playing 224 times for Borussia Dortmund, 111 times for FC Lorient and 41 times for Caen ahead of a switch to Allianz Arena.

The defender has also featured on 63 occasions in the Champions League, netting 11 times and providing six assists.

If Man United fail to sign Lewis Hall from Newcastle United this summer, then the club could potentially turn to the free agent market to bring in a left-back.