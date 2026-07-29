Man United 'identify' perfect Joshua Zirkzee replacement, with 'bargain' deal opening up

By Matt Law | 29 Jul 2026 09:04 , Last updated: 29 Jul 2026 09:06

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Dusan Vlahovic, with the 26-year-old available on a free transfer this summer after leaving Juventus.

Vlahovic scored 68 goals and registered 16 assists in 168 appearances for Juve but was unable to come to an agreement with the Old Lady over a new contract.

According to inews, Man United have the Serbia international on their radar, with the Red Devils keen to sign a back-up forward for Benjamin Sesko this summer.

Joshua Zirkzee has led the line in pre-season due to Sesko's absence, and the Netherlands international scored an excellent solo goal against Rosenborg in the team's last friendly.

However, there is a strong chance that the attacker will be on the move before the end of the transfer window, with at least three clubs from Serie A said to be interested.

© Imago

Man United 'considering move' for Vlahovic

Juventus, Roma and Como are all said to be keen on the 25-year-old, who has only managed nine goals and four assists in 75 appearances for Man United.

The Red Devils have recently been linked with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, but it remains to be seen whether the club have the budget for the England international.

Michael Carrick's side are looking to add a third midfielder to their squad this summer, while the club also want to bring in a left-back and a left-sided attacker, although much will depend on whether Harry Amass and Marcus Rashford depart.

Villa are thought to want at least £40m for Watkins, but Vlahovic would be available on a free transfer following his departure from Juventus.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Watkins is also being linked with a move to Man United

The 26-year-old would want big wages and a substantial signing-on fee due to his status as a free agent, but it would still represent a bargain move for the Serbian given his age and experience.

Vlahovic scored 49 times in 108 appearances for Fiorentina ahead of a move to Juventus, in addition to coming up with eight assists.

Last season, the striker scored 10 goals and registered two assists in 23 appearances for Juventus, missing a lot of the campaign due to injury problems.