Arsenal transfer news: plan C emerges as Serie A defender eyed to cover for Saliba

By Axel Clody | 29 Jul 2026 07:28

The need to strengthen the defensive department is no longer just part of Arsenal's market planning, but has become an immediate priority.

William Saliba's serious back injury, which is expected to keep him out for a large part of the 2026-27 campaign, has altered the London club's plans and intensified the search for a new centre-back.

Among the names being monitored by the club, one appears to be gaining momentum: Jacobo Ramon, the young Como defender who also remains on the radar of other European giants.

The football department led by Andrea Berta had already been assessing alternatives even before Saliba's injury problem. The aim was to increase squad depth in a position considered strategic, but the Frenchman's lengthy absence has made the search even more urgent.

In this context, Jacobo emerges as a profile that combines youth, room for development and growing experience in a top-level competition such as Serie A.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are closely following the progress of the 21-year-old Spaniard, who has been catching the eye with consistent performances for Como.

Although the interest remains at an observation stage for now, the English club have included him among the leading candidates to strengthen their defensive system, particularly after other options lost momentum in recent weeks.

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Arsenal widen search with Jacobo Ramon

The search for a new defender has been led by Andrea Berta since the start of the year.

In January, Arsenal showed interest in signing Marc Guehi during the summer window, viewing the then-Crystal Palace centre-back as an opportunity to improve the level of the defence. However, the England international opted for a different path and completed his move to Manchester City.

From there, other names began to be assessed. Ezri Konsa, an important figure at Aston Villa, entered the picture as a possibility due to the consistency he has shown in recent Premier League campaigns.

Another player under observation was John Stones, a defensive mainstay for the Citizens in recent years. However, the prospect of a deal there has effectively disappeared given the agreement in place between the England defender and Inter Milan.

With two significant alternatives now practically out of reach, everything suggests Arsenal will turn their attention towards players who combine growth potential with the possibility of future value appreciation.

It is precisely in this context that Jacobo Ramon has gained ground among the options being studied by the club.

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Real Madrid retain grip on Jacobo Ramon's future

Despite the interest, a deal is far from straightforward. Real Madrid retained 50 per cent of the economic rights to the player when they agreed his move to Como, and also included buy-back clauses in the contract.

In practice, the Spanish giants retain significant control over the defender's future and could intervene if they feel his development justifies a return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Another factor likely to increase competition is Chelsea's interest. The Blues are also monitoring the defender's situation, which could turn any potential move into a bidding war between Premier League clubs should Como decide to open talks.