Tottenham transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - July 29

By Ben Knapton | 29 Jul 2026 06:11

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Tottenham Hotspur transfer news blog on Wednesday, July 29!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as head coach Roberto De Zerbi endeavours to steer Spurs away from the Premier League relegation zone during his first full season at the helm.

Today's Tottenham transfer headlines

Tottenham transfer news today: What's happening on July 29?

Spurs' Savinho deal is understood to be moving firmly towards completion, with the fee structure between the Lilywhites and Manchester City thought to be narrowing around a package in the region of £60m and the 22-year-old winger said to have already confirmed his personal commitment to the move.

City's readiness to sell is believed to have increased since Enzo Maresca identified Pedro Neto as his preferred attacking replacement, removing the element of reluctance that had previously complicated the negotiation.

The Lucas Bergvall picture was clarified on Monday, with reports linking Sunderland to an imminent signing of the Sweden international described as inaccurate, though the 20-year-old's desire to leave is understood to remain unchanged, with Newcastle United's £46m bid still sitting unresolved and Nottingham Forest also said to be in contention.

Roberto De Zerbi's wider attacking shortlist is thought to contain two further options: Andreas Schjelderup of Benfica, valued at around £42m, and Paris Saint-Germain teenager Ibrahim Mbaye at a similar figure, though the latter has reportedly attracted enquiries from at least three other Premier League clubs in the past 48 hours, making that pursuit considerably more competitive.

The Cristian Romero 10-day deadline set by Inter Milan is counting down with no breakthrough reported yet, and while the clock is ticking, Barcelona have reportedly muscled their way into the picture for the Argentine.

Guglielmo Vicario's ongoing pre-season absence continues to draw scrutiny, with Juventus believed to be among those monitoring his situation as they assess goalkeeper options for the coming season.