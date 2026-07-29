Man City transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - July 29

By Ben Knapton | 29 Jul 2026 05:57

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester City transfer news blog on Wednesday, July 29!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Etihad Stadium, where Pep Guardiola’s former protege Enzo Maresca readies his squad for his maiden Premier League campaign in the Sky Blues hotseat.

Today's Man City transfer headlines

Man City transfer news today: What's happening on July 29?

The most pressing question hanging over City's summer was addressed on July 28, with analysis emerging of how many games Rodri is expected to miss following his back surgery, with the figure thought to stretch significantly into the autumn given the nature of the operation.

Real Madrid are understood to remain the frontrunners to sign the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner on a permanent basis, with personal terms between the two parties believed to have been verbally agreed, though Paris Saint-Germain have also reportedly contacted City to explore conditions for a potential deal, creating a new level of competition for a situation that is unlikely to be resolved quickly.

City are said to be planning for a midfield rebuild regardless of the Rodri outcome, with a teenage Barcelona wonderkid reportedly identified internally as a long-term successor, though no deal for that player is understood to be imminent.

The Savinho departure to Tottenham Hotspur is believed to be edging closer, with the 22-year-old winger said to have already committed personally to the move and the two clubs thought to be negotiating around a final fee in the region of £60m.

Pedro Neto of Chelsea is reportedly Enzo Maresca's preferred replacement, with the 26-year-old Portuguese winger said to be a priority based on the strong relationship the pair developed during their time at Stamford Bridge.

Club-to-club negotiations for Ayyoub Bouaddi remain ongoing with Lille, who are understood to be asking around £85m for the 18-year-old Morocco midfielder whose personal terms with City are believed to be already in place.

Ibrahim Mbaye of PSG is considered a secondary option, though City now face competition from three other Premier League clubs for the teenager.

Further back, another exit is imminent, as James Trafford's move to Leeds United is on the verge of completion.