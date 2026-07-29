Man City news: Why Grealish has been left out of Enzo Maresca's pre-season squad

By Ben Sully | 29 Jul 2026 01:04 , Last updated: 29 Jul 2026 02:18

Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish has been omitted from Manchester City's squad for the pre-season tour of Asia.

The Citizens are set to head to Asia for three pre-season friendlies, beginning with a clash against Serie A champions Inter Milan in Hong Kong on Saturday.

Man City will then head to Seoul for a meeting with K League All Stars on August 5, before they face Spanish side Atletico Madrid in the South Korean capital on August 9.

Enzo Maresca has named an initial squad for the pre-season tour, but Grealish is a notable absentee from the 28-man list.

© Imago / PA Images

Grealish set to miss pre-season tour of Asia

Grealish's omission risks fuelling speculation over his future after spending last season on loan at Everton.

However, according to The Mirror, Grealish has been left out of the squad to continue his rehabilitation from injury.

The 30-year-old is working his way back from a long-term foot injury he sustained in January.

Maresca recently left the door open for Grealish to continue his career at the Etihad Stadium, although a summer exit remains a possibility.

Who else has been left out of Man City's pre-season?

Man City's 28-man squad for the pre-season tour of Asia Goalkeepers: Marcus Bettinelli, Max Chabot, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jack Wint Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Max Alleyne, Kaden Braithwaite, Josko Gvardiol, Matty Henderson-Hall, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rico Lewis, Stephen Mfuni, Vitor Reis Midfielders: Claudio Echeverri, Nico Gonzalez, Jaden Heskey, Mateo Kovacic, Xavier Parker, Tijjani Reijnders, Floyd Samba Forwards: Ryan McAidoo, Phil Foden, Savinho, Jeremy Monga, Divine Mukasa, Divin Mubama, Antoine Semenyo, Mahamadou Sangare

The Citizens will be wary of the fact that the winger has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Man City confirmed that any player who reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup will miss the pre-season tour, ruling out Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, James Trafford, Rodri, Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland.

Meanwhile, the players who reached the Round of 16 will link up with their teammates at a later date.

Kalvin Phillips, who is still under contract until the summer of 2028, has also been left out of the squad as he closes in on a fourth loan exit.

The midfielder is expected to rejoin Sheffield United after spending the second half of last season with the Championship side.