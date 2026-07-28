Man City transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - July 28

By Ben Knapton | 28 Jul 2026 09:21

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester City transfer news blog on Tuesday, July 28!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Etihad Stadium, where Pep Guardiola’s former protege Enzo Maresca readies his squad for his maiden Premier League campaign in the Sky Blues hotseat.

Today's Man City transfer headlines

Man City transfer news today: What's happening on July 28?

Rodri talk continues to dominate the Man City transfer picture; now, Paris Saint-Germain have apparently contacted Manchester City to explore the conditions of a potential deal, inserting themselves as a surprise competitor alongside Real Madrid, who had already reached a verbal agreement with the World Cup winner over personal terms.

Real Madrid remain in pole position, though, as PSG's approach is opportunistic in nature rather than driven by a pressing squad need, though the Spanish club's leverage is limited given Rodri's contract expires in June 2027 and he requires surgery before returning to training.

The Sky Blues are making contingency plans in case of his departure, though, and have identified a teenage wonderkid as a 'perfect' replacement.

The departure picture became clearer simultaneously, as Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be closing in on a deal for Savinho worth around £60m, with the 22-year-old Brazilian already having indicated he wants to make the switch.

Enzo Maresca has identified Pedro Neto as his preferred Savinho replacement, as the manager's relationship with the 26-year-old Portuguese winger from their time together at Chelsea has reignited City's interest in a player they previously monitored before his Stamford Bridge move.

Ibrahim Mbaye of PSG has also been identified as an additional attacking option, with Man City reported as the primary driver of the enquiry before Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham joined the chase for the 18-year-old Senegal international.

Negotiations over a deal for Ayyoub Bouaddi continue with Lille following personal terms being agreed in principle, but no breakthrough has been reached in club-to-club talks just yet.